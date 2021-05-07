Friday Film Break: GroundWorks DanceTheater in "Pony" by Hannah Garner

Steve Sucato
May 07, 2021

On a carpet of pink Easter grass, the silly and the serious grip GroundWorks DanceTheater's dancers in "Pony." Choreographed, written and directed by Hannah Garner, of 2nd Best Dance Company, the 18-minute dance film, says Garner, "is an absurd, nonsensical, useless coping mechanism for the moment... it's about being inflexible but learning to change."

More than that, "Pony" evokes smiles with its whimsy and heart pangs with its emotional honesty.

It was filmed at Ingenuity Cleveland Labs by cinematographer Darby Irrgang with lighting by Dennis Dugan, costumes by Janet Bolick and Garner, and editing by Colleen McLaughlin. It features GroundWorks dancers Runako Campbell, Nicole Hennington, Annie Morgan, Jake Nahor, Channce Williams, along with an eclectic soundtrack ranging from The Boswell Sisters to composer Giovanni Battista Pergolisi.

