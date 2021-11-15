Celebrating the 2021 Harkness Promise Award Honorees: Alethea Pace and Yin Yue

This week we're sharing tributes to all of the 2021 Dance Magazine Award honorees. For tickets to our hybrid ceremony taking place December 6, visit dancemediafoundation.org.
A partnership between Dance Magazine and the Harkness Foundation for Dance, the Harkness Promise Awards recognize choreographers in their first decade of professionally presenting their work. The net proceeds from the Dance Magazine Awards ceremony fund the Harkness Promise Awards, which include a $5,000 unrestricted grant, along with 40 hours of studio space and ongoing mentorship with Joan Finkelstein, the Harkness Foundation's executive director. This year's awardees, Alethea Pace and Yin Yue, will be featured in a shared evening as part of the 2022 Works & Process season.
Alethea Pace creates deeply compelling multimedia works. Her creative practice draws upon embodied knowledge, collective memory and historical study using a hybrid of movement forms ranging from contemporary modern dance to dances of the African diaspora. Raising social justice issues around history, identity and geography, her work uplifts the stories of Black and brown communities and resists attempts to erase marginalized bodies. A true artist-citizen, she creates spaces where the imaginary "we" is transformed into an actual "we" as a tool of activism.
Yin Yue, artistic director of New York City's YY Dance Company, has extended the physical possibilities of dance by creating FoCo Technique, an innovative approach to movement blending ballet, contemporary modern dance, and Chinese classical and folk forms. Sweepingly extended, fluidly pulsing and earthily grounded, the technique underpins her highly kinetic, full-bodied choreography.
