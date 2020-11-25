Celebrating the 2020 Harkness Promise Awards

This year's Harkness Promise Award recipients are Marjani Forté-Saunders and Kyle Marshall.
Kyle Marshall sees the dancing body as a container of history, an igniter of social reform and a site of celebration. In collaboration with his company of diversely brilliant artists, he is creating a unique body of work that addresses both personal and collective experience within racialized and stratified systems, challenging us to access our common humanity for change. A dedicated teacher of both high school and college students, he seeks to introduce them to new ways of questioning through the art of dance.
Marjani Forté-Saunders' artistic practice, informed by years of anti-racist organizer training and her experience as a lead facilitator with Urban Bush Women's Builders, Organizers and Leaders through Dance program, is committed to effecting liberation and justice through choreography, performance, teaching and cultural community organizing. Her compelling work encompasses the depths of human experience in search of a world in which true freedom elevates us all. She is the epitome of an engaged artist-citizen. —Joan Finkelstein
Join Dance Magazine in celebrating Marjani Forté-Saunders and Kyle Marshall at the December 7 virtual Dance Magazine Awards ceremony. Tickets are now available here.