- The Latest
- News
- Breaking Stereotypes
- Rant & Rave
- Dance As Activism
- Dancers Trending
- Viral Videos
- The Dancer's Toolkit
- Health & Body
- Dance Training
- Career Advice
- Style & Beauty
- Dance Auditions
- Giveaways
- Search
- Guides & Resources
- Performance Calendar
- College Guide
- About
- Dance Magazine Awards
- Meet The Editors
- Contact Us
- Advertise/Media Kit
- Classifieds
- Buy A Single Issue
- Give A Gift Subscription
Harper Watters Ranked His Favorite Bey Albums and Made Us A Fire Playlist
It's no secret that Houston Ballet soloist Harper Watters loves Queen Bey. So we dared to ask him to rank his favorite albums. This is what he sent us:
Dangerously In Love: EVERYTHING
B'Day: LIT
I Am...Sasha Fierce: YASSS
4: SHOOK
Beyoncé: WIG SNATCHED
Lemonade: SLAY
We get it: It's impossible to play favorites when it comes to Beyoncé. But Watters did pick out some of his favorite songs for us (and yes, you guessed it—many of them are by Bey) for a playlist that captures his gregarious personality and his busy life in Houston.
"I use this playlist to get me in the mood for whatever the day has in store," he says. "Silence makes my head spin: Music gives me focus and energy, and ultimately helps me to turn out and turn it out both onstage and off."
What He Listens to Throughout the Day
"Going into work is real girl group moment. My coworkers at HB are like my bandmates! Driving around during our lunch break with my bestie Natalie Varnum means Cardi B is blasting the whole time. Kehlani and the less mainstream artists usually have their moment at the end of the day. Queen B is just always going to make an appearance because obviously."
Why Beyoncé's "Crazy In Love" Is So Uplifting:
"No matter the occasion, you turn on Beyoncé's 'Crazy In Love' and instantly everyone's spirits are lifted. That first eight count is an undeniable strut starter. It's also the theme song to my web series 'The Pre Show' so it always seems to get a play as I get ready for a show."
Why He Loves Troye Sivan & Supporting Queer Artists:
"'My My My!' by Troye Sivan is 100% a bop! What makes this song even more loveable is that the artist behind it is openly gay. I love supporting queer artists who are unapologetically themselves and thriving in their profession. Your sexuality and what makes you different should never hold you back. I make an effort to listen and groove to more artists like Troye. Check out Kaytranada and Kim Petras too!"
Where He Finds New Music:
"I discover a lot of music from YouTube. One of my biggest inspirations is Yanis Marshall. He never disappoints with his heel choreography videos and the songs are consistently fire!"
"A lot of the remixes I've used have come from clips I've seen of vogue battles. Venturing out of the classical realm of music and exploring other forms of dance and art has given me tons to work with. An Opening Ceremony fashion show using New York City Ballet dancers introduced me to the Kelela track on my playlist. Keep your ears peeled and always have that Shazam ready to snag a new tune!"
Why He's Always Making Playlists
"I enjoy making playlists because revisiting them always reminds of whatever was happening at that moment. Having memories attached to songs is really special. I try to create that same connection with the music I perform to, so that I'm not just dancing steps—I'm dancing a story."
Travis Wall draws inspiration from dancers Tate McCrae, Timmy Blankenship and more.
One often-overlooked relationship that exists in dance is the relationship between choreographer and muse. Recently two-time Emmy Award Winner Travis Wall opened up about his experience working with dancers he considers to be his muses.
"My muses in choreography have evolved over the years," says Wall. "When I'm creating on Shaping Sound, our company members, my friends, are my muses. But at this current stage of my career, I'm definitely inspired by new, fresh talent."
Wall adds, "I'm so inspired by this new generation of dancers. Their teachers have done such incredible jobs, and I've seen these kids grown up. For many of them, I've had a hand in their exposure to choreography."
Season 2 of World of Dance is almost here! The new season officially kicks off on Tuesday on NBC, and it's bringing a whole new crew of talented dancers with it (plus, some old favorites). Dance pro judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo are back, too, with Jenna Dewan serving as the show's host.
Obviously we'll be watching, but just in case you're not completely sold, here's why you're not going to want to miss out:
JLo Might Be Performing
Earlier this week, JLo (who serves as the show's executive producer) posted this insane promo clip to her Instagram. Dancing to a mashup of Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" and her new single "Dinero," JLo reminded us all of her dance skills while also leading us to believe she might just hit the stage herself for a performance.
Dancers are always trying to find more flexibility in their bodies. But what's the best way to do it?
We asked former dancers Ann and Chris Frederick, creators of Fascial Stretch Therapy, which targets connective tissue rather than isolating individual muscles. They recommend following these five principles to find the greatest range of motion within your body:
A few weeks ago, American Ballet Theatre announced the A.B.T. Women's Movement, a new program that will support three women choreographers per season, one of whom will make work on the main company.
"The ABT Women's Movement takes inspiration from the groundbreaking female choreographers who have left a lasting impact on ABT's legacy, including Agnes de Mille and Twyla Tharp," said artistic director Kevin McKenzie in a press release.
Hypothetically, this is a great idea. We're all for more ballet commissions for women. But the way ABT has promoted the initiative is problematic.
Considering we practically live in our dance clothes, there's really no such thing as having too many leotards, tights or leggings (no matter what our mom or friends say!). That's why we treat every sale as an opportunity to stock up. And thanks to the holiday weekend, you can shop all of your dancewear go-tos or try something totally new for as much as 50% less than the usual price.
Here are the eight sales we're most excited about—from online options to in-store retailers that will help you find the perfect fit. Happy Memorial Day (and shopping)!
25% Off Danskin
Now through Monday, Danskin's site will automatically take 25% off your entire purchase at checkout. Even new items like their Pintuck Detail Floral Print Sports Bra and Pintuck Detail Legging (pictured here) are fair game.
"The sun may be shining brightly, but we are not in a very sunny mood today!" said New York State assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal during yesterday's rally for the Artists of Ailey.
The dancers and stage crew are demanding increased wages and more comprehensive benefits, what they have termed "reaching for the standard" and "fair wages."
Pain is an inevitable part of a dancing life and dancers have a high tolerance for it, according to Sean Gallagher, a New York physical therapist whose practice includes many professional performers. "So when dancers complain, it really means something," he says.
But women and men experience pain differently, and tend to be treated for it differently as well. Female dancers need to understand those differences before they go to a doctor, so they can make sure they get treated promptly and effectively.
Since December an interim artistic leadership team has been guiding New York City Ballet, and in January, Peter Martins officially resigned. But only now has the search for Martins' permanent replacement begun. Here's what we know about how the process will unfold.
Rebecca Warthen was on a year-long assignment with the Peace Corps in Dominica last fall when a storm started brewing. A former dancer with North Carolina Dance Theatre (now Charlotte Ballet) and Columbia City Ballet, she'd been sent to the Caribbean island nation to teach ballet at the Dominica Institute of the Arts and in outreach classes at public schools.
But nine and a half months into her assignment, a tropical storm grew into what would become Hurricane Maria—the worst national disaster in Dominica's history.
Sidra Bell is one of those choreographers whose movement dancers are drawn to. Exploring the juxtaposition of fierce athleticism and pure honesty in something as simple as stillness, her work brings her dancers to the depths of their abilities and the audience to the edge of their seats.
We stepped into the studio with Sidra Bell Dance New York as they prepare for their upcoming season at New York Live Arts.