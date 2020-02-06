Everything Harper Watters is Reading, Watching, Listening to and Laughing at Right Now

Yes, Harper Watters has literally become famous for his intense love of Beyoncé. (And, you know, his incredible dancing, style and advocacy for the LGBTQ community.)
But if you think Watters just listens to Beyoncé and watches "RuPaul's Drag Race" all day, you're...half wrong. His taste—true to his gregarious personality—is eclectic, thoughtful and sometimes surprising.
We talked to Watters about everything he's reading, watching, listening to, laughing at and double-tapping right now, in the first edition of our new series, "For Your Entertainment":
Books: "Arthur Mitchell" by Tobi Tobias
"As Black History Month approached I really wanted to educate myself on the artists who helped pave the way for myself and others onstage today.
"Arthur Mitchell includes stories describing his journey from poverty to being accepted into a performing arts high school, his experience working with Balanchine, and how he would deal with audible racial jeers from the audience. I discovered a lot of similarities between myself and Mitchell beyond the color of our skin and careers."
Podcasts: "Keep It" and "Race Chaser"
" 'Keep It' features one of my all-time faves Ira Madison III and a panel of guests. They discuss the latest ways pop culture and entertainment are intersecting with politics and society. Most recently, I listened to the episode about how J.Lo was snubbed at the Oscars.
" 'Race Chaser' is a breakdown of all things 'RuPaul's Drag Race' through the opinions of legendary queens Alaska and Willam. I'm really drawn to podcasts that deliver humor, insight, wit and a heavy dose of shade!"
Instagram: Black ballerinas, Kyle Hanagami and Boss Baby Brody
"I've been hugely inspired by the work of Nikisha Fogo and Precious Adams. These two Black ballet goddesses are absolutely twirling their way to greatness.
"I recently connected with Kyle Hanagami and I'm beating myself up that I'm only learning about him now because he is literally behind some of my favorite dance numbers ever! The attack and physicality of hip hop is crazy, so I've been living vicariously through his posts lately.
"My new obsession is the one and only Boss Baby Brody! I discovered him during our run of Nutcracker and he honestly gave me all the inspo I needed to survive our 40-show run. This 4-year-old powerhouse is without a doubt the most passionate dancer there ever was. The only thing greater than the love that shines through his tutu-wearing kitchen dance numbers is the love and support his family gives him to be himself. Personal faves are his Nutcracker solo, Don Quixote variation, and every single one where he partners his dad."
TV: "Real Housewives" and "Cheer"
"If you don't know what the 'Real Housewives' are, give me five minutes to process how that's possible. I've watched every franchise since the original. Currently watching New Jersey and Atlanta.
" 'Cheer' on Netflix has been my latest binge. I'd love to see a ballet version done here in Houston, and if not, I'm one hundred percent into the 'Real Ballet Boys of Houston Ballet' happening instead!"
Memes: Anything Wendy Williams-related
"She's an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment, come on now! With comments that are equal parts shade and hilarity along with a whole lot of side eye, she makes for the perfect meme content."
Movies: "Parasite"
"I don't want to give too much away because I went into the film knowing nothing about the plot. I was on the edge of my seat the entire time! It definitely means something that this is the first foreign film nominated for Best Picture and Director this year at the Oscars."
Articles: Dance ranked most physically demanding job in America
"A really interesting read. The description for dancers was that they 'perform routines on stage, for on air broadcasting or for videos.' The recognition is long overdue for the dynamic strength and stamina that ballet requires, but we still have ways to go in changing the perception of doing 'routines' for 'broadcasting and videos.' Because I know a lot of incredible principal ladies who would love to explain how their Act III Juliet ain't no 'routine.' "
YouTube: Gymnastics, makeup tutorials and ballet
"It's NCAA gymnastics season, so every weekend I look forward to the meets being posted so I can watch. I've always been obsessed with gymnastics, and I mean Simone Biles is from Houston, so hello!
"It always seems like a week before we go into the theater for shows I end up in a makeup tutorial black hole. I can't get enough of the new ways to contour my face, make my brows pop, and if I happen to watch an hour and a half long Conspiracy Palette episode, oops!
"It's also really nice to watch The Royal Ballet's YouTube channel! I have to be really confident in my technique because if it's a video of Marianela or Marcelino Sambé, I'm always like, why should I even try?! They're so perfect!"
Music: Sofia Carson and, you guessed it, Beyoncé
"So ever since Beyoncé's Homecoming came out, I listen to it on the way to work every morning. Before 'Crazy in Love' starts Beyonce says 'you ready?' and I always answer as the full marching band kicks in and I'm driving through Houston. It's a fantastic way to gauge how I'm feeling that day.
"But on the rare occasion I welcome new music into my car, I've been loving Sofia Carson. Her new song 'I Luv U' is everything and a bag of pointe shoes."