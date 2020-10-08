Yes, There Is a Place for Sugar in Your Diet

<div id="0d3ad" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bc191ff4d34ffabd50c575e2f063777a"><blockquote class="instagram-media"
Her new pandemic hobby: <p>"Riding a bike. It's been the best idea."</p>
How she's prepping for motherhood: <p>"I've read many books, but honestly I've been speaking to my mother and getting tips from her. The best is to follow your instincts and trust your journey no matter what. It doesn't matter how many books we read; all circumstances will be different for everyone. But I am super-excited for my bundle of joy."</p>
Staying an activist at home:<p>"It never stops, especially if you want a change in the world. You have to make the change yourself day by day. I founded an organization called <a href="https://www.instagram.com/blacksinballet/" target="_blank">@blacksinballet</a> with two other friends, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/ruangaldino/" target="_blank">Ruan Galdino</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/fabiocmariano/" target="_blank">Fábio Mariano</a>. It's a platform highlighting Black ballet dancers and sharing their stories. Every Black ballet dancer has a different background, a different path, a different story to tell."</p>
Her COVID-19 training regimen:<p>"Dance Theatre of Harlem never stopped. I've been taking classes virtually ever since we've come back from our tour in March. I am also working with my coach, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/bethadjani/" target="_blank">Bethania Gomes</a>. She is a former principal dancer with DTH who's been keeping me in shape this whole time."</p>
Favorite podcast:<p>"<a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/oprahs-supersoul-conversations/id1264843400" target="_blank">Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations</a>."</p>
Instagram picks:<p>"I've been inspired by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/findingpaola/?hl=en" target="_blank">@findingpaola</a>, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/simplycyn/?hl=en" target="_blank">@simplycyn</a>, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/aliciakeys/?hl=en" target="_blank">@aliciakeys</a>, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/empowher_ny/?hl=en" target="_blank">@empowher_ny</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/blacksinballet/?hl=en" target="_blank">@blacksinballet</a>. And I love <a href="https://www.instagram.com/balletmoods/?hl=en" target="_blank">@balletmoods</a>. It expresses how dancers feel honestly."</p>
Shows she's watching:<p>"So many. I recommend '<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81044208" target="_blank">(Un)Well</a>,' '<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80117833" target="_blank">Babies</a>,' '<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81249660" target="_blank">Street Food: Latin America</a>,' '<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80214512" target="_blank">Away</a>,' '<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80213445" target="_blank">Ratched</a>,' '<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80230601" target="_blank">Down to Earth with Zac Efron</a>,' '<a href="https://www.hbo.com/i-may-destroy-you" target="_blank">I May Destroy You</a>,' '<a href="https://www.hbo.com/insecure" target="_blank">Insecure</a>,' '<a href="https://www.hbo.com/big-little-lies" target="_blank">Big Little Lies</a>,' '<a href="https://www.hbo.com/sharp-objects" target="_blank">Sharp Objects</a>,' '<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Luther-Season-1/dp/B0045XR7O0" target="_blank">Luther</a>,' '<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80120485" target="_blank">The Mechanism</a>,' '<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80074220" target="_blank">3%</a>,' '<a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80221210" target="_blank">Brotherhood</a>' and many more." </p>
Recent movie picks:<p>"<em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Midnight-Paris-Kathy-Bates/dp/B006AN78XS" target="_blank">Midnight in Paris</a></em>, <em><a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80204465" target="_blank">Project Power</a>, <a href="https://www.amostbeautifulthing.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em></em>A Most Beautiful Thing</a> </em>and <em><a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/60024997" target="_blank">Frida</a></em>."</p>
What she's playing on repeat:<p>"Silva's '<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnJwCg-zh4w" target="_blank">A Cor É Rosa</a>,' Alicia Keys' '<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dx0SSwKdx68" target="_blank">3 Hour Drive</a>' and '<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDCXT7C7lnk" target="_blank">So Done</a>,' Beyoncé's '<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaMbTX-yDT0" target="_blank">Otherside</a>' and '<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Gct9jnaVKY" target="_blank">Find Your Way Back</a>,' Gregory Porter's '<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWUAKq-reLQ" target="_blank">Hey Laura</a>' and '<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5o_nwAxV7xw" target="_blank">Our Love</a>,' and Bobby Caldwell's '<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gV81mKADcA" target="_blank">What You Won't Do for Love</a>.' "</p>
<p><em>To hear more from Silva, check out today's episode of <a href="https://thedanceedit.com/podcast/" target="_blank">The Dance Edit podcast</a> on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. </em></p>
