Congrats to "Hover through the fog and filthy air," Our July Video of the Month Contest Winner

Aug 03, 2020

In "Hover through the fog and filthy air," Chloé Albaret and choreographer Marne van Opstal escape from cubes obscured by haze to dance together in an exploration of freedom and isolation.

Getty Images

5 Ways to Boost Your Stamina for Better Endurance

Sometimes you're thrown a big opportunity mid-season—but aren't always given all the rehearsal you need to fully prep for it. At Houston Ballet, for instance, there are often 12 casts of Sugar Plum, according to ballet master Amy Fote. That means some dancers might only get one full run before performing the role.

But not all of the preparation happens in the studio. For aerobically demanding choreography, dancers need to put in their own overtime to build the necessary stamina. Red flags for Fote are when footwork loses its precision and line, and movement looks less efficient and more labored—these are not necessarily signs of technical deficiencies, but often point to the need to increase cardiovascular fitness. "You have to do your homework and cross-train," she says.

