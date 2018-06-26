Powered by RebelMouse
Jun. 26, 2018 03:11PM EST

How ABT Dancers Get Through Two Grueling Months of Met Performances

American Ballet Theatre's two months of performances at New York City's Metropolitan Opera House can be an exciting but demanding time for the dancers. With nine ballets in eight weeks including Whipped Cream and Harlequinade, a night off is hard to come by.



The dancers need the best possible support to get through this time injury-free. One of their secrets? Flooring from Harlequin Floors, which has been working closely with the dance community for many years to build a range of floors for all forms of dance. Harlequin develops floors that help reduce injuries, often in collaboration with some of the world's biggest dance companies. Trust, innovation and collaboration are at the core of everything they do.

ABT's director of production, James Whitehill, has sworn by Harlequin for years: "Flooring is a major consideration at ABT and continues its commitment to performing works that both honor our heritage and celebrate the innovative future of the art form. Whether in rehearsal or in performance, Harlequin meets the standard of excellence that ABT and its artists demand, which is why we look to Harlequin Floors as our official flooring provider."

Just for Fun

These Ballet Spoofs of the World Cup Are Pure GOOOOOAAAAAALLLS!

Uliana Lopatkina seconds before going in for the headbutt. Screenshot via @cloudandvictory Instagram.

Whether you're a die-hard sports fan or Team Bunhead all the way, Cloud & Victory (aka the dancewear company with the world's cheekiest social media) has found a way for everyone to enjoy this summer's World Cup.

Dance Training

The Secret to Productive Alone Time in the Studio

It can be hard to know where to start when you're in the studio alone. Photo by Erik Tomasson, courtesy SFB

Whether you're a dancer, a choreographer, or both, having time alone in the studio allows artists to grow in ways that class or rehearsal simply doesn't. Yet without other people around to tell you what to do or keep you accountable, it's easy to get stuck staring at yourself in the mirror, wondering where to begin.

Here's how to make the most of your studio time and avoid staring aimlessly back at your reflection:

Just for Fun

Watch the Best Dance Scenes from Nearly 300 Movies—in Only 7 Minutes

Including, of course, Center Stage (Screenshot via Vimeo)

Dance in movies is a trend as old as time. Movies like The Red Shoes and Singin' in the Rain paved the way for Black Swan and La La Land; dancing stars like Gene Kelly and Ginger Rogers led the way for Channing Tatum and Julianne Hough.

Lucky for us, some of Hollywood's most incredible dance scenes have been compiled into this amazing montage, featuring close to 300 films in only seven minutes. So grab the popcorn, cozy on up, and watch the moves that made the movies.

Dance on Broadway

A Michael Jackson Musical Is Coming To Broadway—With Christopher Wheeldon As Director

We suspect it will be...a thriller. Giphy

Christopher Wheeldon is going to be giving Michael Jackson some new moves: The Royal Ballet artistic associate is bringing the King of Pop to Broadway.

The unlikely pairing was announced today by Jackson's estate. Wheeldon will serve as both director and choreographer for the new musical inspired by Michael Jackson's life, which is aiming for a 2020 Broadway opening. This will be Wheeldon's second time directing and choreographing, following 2015's Tony Award-winning An American in Paris.

Wheeldon is a surprising choice, to say the least. There are many top choreographers who worked with Jackson directly, like Wade Robson and Brian Friedman, who could have been tapped for the project. Or the production could have even hired someone who actually choreographed on Jackson when he was alive, like Buddha Stretch.

Career Advice

11 Top Travel Tips from Touring Pros

Packing cubes, emergency dance clothes and a bathing suit become essentials on the road. Photo by Keith Chan/Unsplash

Touring as a dancer can be the opportunity of a lifetime. But day-to-day life on the road doesn't always come easily.

Four dancers with experience on equity, non-equity, commercial and concert dance tours shared their travel tips and insider perspectives with Dance Magazine.

Advice for Dancers

My Eating Disorder Is Hurting My Friendship

It's common for therapists to advise patients with eating disorders to distance themselves from people with similar struggles. Photo by Unsplash.

My best friend confessed that she's been avoiding me because of my eating disorder. She's scared of triggering her own eating issues that she's coming to grips with in psychotherapy. I feel horrible about getting so caught up in my problems that I didn't see what it was doing to her. While I'm glad we spoke about it (and I've made an appointment to get professional help, too), the awkwardness hasn't completely disappeared.

—Katherine, Boston, MA

News

The Joffrey/Arpino Celebration Continues in Jackson and NYC

Dimensions Dane Theatre of Miami performs Gerald Arpino's Light Rain as part of the Joffrey/Arpino Celebration. Photo by Simon Soong, Courtesy The Gerald Arpino Foundation

This year has been a time to commemorate Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino's huge contributions to American dance, as 2018 marks the 30th and 10th anniversaries of their deaths, respectively. On June 10, The Joffrey Ballet brought Arpino's neo-romantic Round of Angels (1983) to the USA International Ballet Competition in Jackson, MS, where Joffrey chaired the jury for years. A Joffrey master class and lecture took place on June 18. Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, the young company founded by former Miami City Ballet stars Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra, brings Arpino's boldly sensual Light Rain to The Joyce Theater June 26–27. arpinofoundation.org.

Career Advice

"What I Spent"—A Week in the Life of an NYC Freelancer

The life of a dancer in NYC doesn't come cheap. Photo by Lucas Favre/Unsplash

Dance Magazine asked one anonymous dancer to record how she spent her money over the course of one week. Here's what she sent us.

Editors’ List: The Goods

5 Must-Haves for Stinky Summertime Situations

Courtesy Freshify

Dancers know there's no time like summer for sun, sand...and sweat! Gross but true: Whether your summer intensive has air conditioning or not (just because some people like to yell about how AC is bad for dancers), there's no denying that summertime dancing brings with it all kinds of sweatiness—and resultant smelliness.

Consider this quintet of products your Anti-Odor Justice League. They're sworn to protect you—not to mention your fellow dancers!—from the sweaty, stinky, just-plain-nasty worst of all that higher temps threaten.

Dance Training

How Rachel Hamrick Went From Professional Ballerina to Flexistretcher Founder

Courtesy Rachel Hamrick

When Rachel Hamrick was in the corps of Universal Ballet in Seoul, her determination to strengthen her flexibility turned into a side hobby that would eventually land her a new career. "I was in La Bayadere for the first time, and I was the first girl out for that arabesque sequence in The Kingdom of the Shades," she says. "I had the flexibility, but I was wobbly because I wasn't stretching in the right way. That's when I first started playing around with the idea of the Flexistretcher. It was tied together then, so it was definitely more makeshift," she says with a laugh, "But I trained with it to help me get the correct alignment so that I would have the strength to sustain the whole act."

Nearly 15 years later, Hamrick is running her own business, complete with an ever-growing product line and her FLX training method—all because of her initial need to make it through 38 arabesques.

Keep reading... Show less
FLOORED BY ALL YOUR OPTIONS?

Stagestep's Encore hardwood flooring for full-service broadcast production facility, dance center and venue, Starwest, in Burbank, CA.

What is the right flooring system for us?

So many choices, companies, claims, endorsements, and recommendations to consider. The more you look, the more confusing it gets. Here is what you need to do. Here is what you need to know to get the flooring system suited to your needs.

Keep reading... Show less
Dance on Broadway

Ellenore Scott on Head Over Heels' LGBT Themes and What's Most Surprising about Broadway

The cast of Head Over Heels performs "We Got the Beat." Photo by Joan Marcus, Courtesy Boneau/Bryan-Brown.

For the new Broadway season, Ellenore Scott has scored two associate choreographer gigs: For Head Over Heels, which starts previews June 23, Scott is working with choreographer Spencer Liff on an original musical mashing up The Go-Go's punk-rock hits with a narrative based on Sir Philip Sidney's 1590 book, Arcadia. Four days after that show opens, she'll head into rehearsals for this fall's King Kong, collaborating with director/choreographer Drew McOnie and a 20-foot gorilla.

Scott gave us the inside scoop about Head Over Heels, the craziness of her freelance hustle and the most surprising element of working on Broadway.

What Wendy's Watching

THEM Conjures the AIDS Epidemic and All Its Subterranean Fear

Jeremy Pheiffer, Michael Watkiss in THEM, PC Rachel Papo

If you want to know how scary the AIDS epidemic was in the 1980s, come see Ishmael Houston-Jones' piece THEM from 1986. This piece reveals the subterranean fears that crept into gay relationships at the time. Houston-Jones is one of downtown's great improvisers, and his six dancers also improvise in response to his suggestions. With Chris Cochrane's edgy guitar riffs and Dennis Cooper's ominous text, there's an unpredictable, near-creepy but epic quality to THEM.

