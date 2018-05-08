- The Latest
"I Barely Had My Own Corps Spot, and All of a Sudden I Had to Be a Principal."
Once in a while, a prince will soar onto the stage fully formed and ready to take the repertoire by storm. The preternaturally elegant Hugo Marchand has done just that at the Paris Opéra Ballet. In Pierre Lacotte's La Sylphide, the ballet that earned him a promotion to étoile at just 23, Marchand articulated the steps with a polish and dramatic presence beyond his years. French ballet has found a bona fide leading man.
Company: Paris Opéra Ballet
Age: 24
Hometown: Nantes, France
Training: Nantes Conservatory, Paris Opéra Ballet School Accolades: 2017 Benois de la Danse, bronze at 2014 Varna International Ballet Competition
School blues: Marchand was admitted to the Paris Opéra Ballet School at 13. He spent four difficult years there before joining POB in 2011. "I didn't like the atmosphere or the rigid structure very much," he says. "We were given a lot in terms of comfort and training, but I thought it lacked humanity."
Go-to understudy: Benjamin Millepied noticed Marchand's potential as soon as he became POB's director, in 2014, and cast him as an understudy for leading roles. He made a string of impressive last-minute debuts in The Nutcracker, La Bayadère and Theme and Variations. "I barely had my own corps spot, and all of a sudden I had to be a principal," Marchand says. "Benjamin liked to throw us into the deep end, even if it wasn't perfect, and I got stronger with every opportunity."
"Hugo demands a lot of himself.
He sets an example for the company."
—Aurélie Dupont
Guiding hands: Experienced POB ballerinas, from Dorothée Gilbert to Marie-Agnès Gillot to Laura Hecquet, took the tall corps dancer—he's nearly 6' 3"—under their wing early on. "It was scary at first," Marchand says, "because I grew up admiring them, but they taught me so much."
Marchand in Balanchine's "Emeralds." Photo by Julien Benhamou, Courtesy Paris Opéra Ballet.
Made in Japan: Marchand was promoted every year under Millepied, and Aurélie Dupont followed suit. After another unplanned debut, as James in La Sylphide, Marchand was appointed étoile on a tour of Japan in March 2017. "I was so emotional, but it was a little lonely: You're promoted and then you go back to your hotel room," he admits with a laugh.
Je ne sais quoi: From Nureyev's Romeo to works by Balanchine, Millepied or William Forsythe, Marchand has shown precocious allure in a wide range of roles. Dupont predicts a long career for him: "With every role he progresses artistically, sometimes doubts himself too—and doubt is good for an artist."
If you, like us, have a thing for historical crime dramas and foul-mouthed British men, we've got great news: "Peaky Blinders," the BBC's cult favorite show following the Shelby family gang in 1920s Birmingham, might be getting the ballet treatment.
According to Deadline, creator Steven Knight recently said at a press event that the show will likely be continuing for at least three more seasons—and that British contemporary ballet company Rambert approached him about making a ballet.
Looking for your next audition shoe? Shot at and in collaboration with Broadway Dance Center, Só Dança has launched a new collection of shoes working with some pretty famous faces of the musical theater world! Offered in two different styles and either 2.5" or 3" heels, top industry professionals are loving how versatile and supportive these shoes are! Pro tip: The heel is centered under the body so you can feel confident and stable!
Ever wonder why some dancers' port de bras appears to be disconnected from their body? It typically comes down to how they stabilize their shoulder blades, says Marimba Gold-Watts, Pilates instructor to dancers like Robert Fairchild.
"Dancers often hear the cue to pull down on their latissimus,"—the biggest muscle in the back—"which doesn't allow the shoulder blades to lie flat," she says. "It makes the bottom tips of the shoulder blades wing, or flare out, off the rib cage."
One of the biggest myths about ballet dancers is that they don't eat. While we all know that, yes, there are those who do struggle with body image issues and eating disorders, most healthy dancers love food—and eat plenty of it to fuel their busy schedules.
Luckily for us, they're not afraid to show it:
Some people believe that only new dances should be supported and seen live. By extension, they question the necessity of reconstructing older works, arguing that they should remain in the vault, or saved for archival viewings.
To some extent, I see their point. Room should be made for new voices and new works.
Ashley Murphy was the leading lady of Dance Theatre of Harlem for many of her 13 years there. But in 2016, she took a leap of faith, leaving her coveted place as reigning ballerina for a spot in The Washington Ballet.
"I wasn't really growing anymore—they didn't need to pay attention to me because they knew I would work on things on my own. I felt like I'd become everybody's mom," she told writer Gia Kourlas. "I need to be in a setting where I'm more equal with other people."
Two years later, she's found a home in D.C.—and has no regrets about her decision. We caught up with her for our "Spotlight" series:
Dancers are always trying to find more flexibility in their bodies. But what's the best way to do it?
We asked former dancers Ann and Chris Frederick, creators of Fascial Stretch Therapy, which targets connective tissue rather than isolating individual muscles. They recommend following these five principles to find the greatest range of motion within your body:
You can count on Mark Dendy to create a wild and crazy piece that eventually cuts to the heart of the matter. In this case, his New York premiere, Elvis Everywhere, is about our obsession with celebrities.
The piece was inspired by a monologue Dendy happened to see from when Donald Rumsfeld, former Secretary of Defense, met Elvis Presley. He captures the absurdity of the moment and then some. Commissioned by American Dance Festival with further development at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and UC Santa Barbara, Elvis Everywhere is a collaboration with Dendy's longtime performer, designer and filmmaker, Stephen Donovan.
As an ensemble dancer in The Lion King, India Bolds, age 32, plays nine characters in every show, eight times a week. That's a lot of entrances and exits, costume changes and choreography to remember. But after five years of dancing in the production, she has the show down pat.
Dance Magazine followed her through a performance day to see what it takes to be in Broadway's third-longest-running production.
Among the many delights of the glorious Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel is watching New York City Ballet soloist Brittany Pollack make her radiant Broadway debut.
One of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" in 2011, Pollack plays Louise, the daughter of the two leads Billy Bigelow and Julie Jordan. She makes her entrance in the second act, dancing a solo ballet in an incandescent, shimmering yellow dress.