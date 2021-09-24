Friday Film Break: "If Cities Could Dance" Covers Black–Asian Solidarity in Hip Hop

Dance Magazine
Sep 24, 2021

The latest episode of KQED Arts' Webby-winning series "If Cities Could Dance" goes to New York City to spotlight hip hop's inherent multiculturalism and social consciousness. Yvonne Chow and Porshia Derival of H+ | The Hip-Hop Dance Conservatory speak about their experiences in the form, and today's work toward Black–Asian solidarity. They are joined by the legendary Buddha Stretch, who offers insight about the birth of hip hop in the context of the political and cultural environment of the 1970s.

