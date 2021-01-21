Our 5 Favorite Dance Moments from the 2021 Inauguration

Breanna Mitchell
Jan 21, 2021

The United States presidential inauguration is an event that's deeply rooted in centuries of ritual and tradition, but in the midst of a global pandemic, Wednesday looked vastly different from any other inaugurations in US history. Attendance was limited and the parade and concert were moved online.

But across the country people seemed to agree: What better way to commemorate the day than turning up the patriotism and putting on their dancing shoes?

Dance Across America 

As the finale to the virtual parade, the joyous Dance Across America video produced by filmmaker Kenny Ortega featured fabulous moves to "Dancing in the Streets" by Martha and the Vandellas. Just as the song describes, people of all ages and backgrounds submitted videos of themselves taking to the streets, or the beaches, deserts and snowy mountains representing America's diverse landscape, and danced. There were even cameos from some well-known pros like Tiler Peck.

Charlotte d'Amboise's Solo in Seasons of Love/Let The Sunshine In

Broadway stars collaborated for a montage of "Seasons of Love" and "Let the Sunshine In" that culminated with a cathartic dance solo by Charlotte d'Amboise, expressing all her feelings through movement.

President Biden and His Grandson Beau 

Although COVID-19 guidelines prevented the traditional inaugural ball from taking place, a heart-warming moment between President Joe Biden and his youngest grandson, eight-month-old Beau Biden, helped make up for it. As the First Family watched the Celebrating America inauguration concert from the comfort of the Oval Office, President Biden swayed to "Lovely Day" with a happy Beau in his arms.

Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman's Gorgeous Gestures

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman received national recognition for her powerful words, but her expressive use of hand gestures is what caught our eye. Is that ballet training we spot shaping those hands?

Dance Classics, Featuring Bernie Sanders

US Senator Bernie Sanders bundled up in winter wear at the inauguration has already inspired dozens of memes. We're partial to the dance versions featuring Sanders embedded into Pina Bausch's Café Müller film, Ohad Naharin's Minus 16 and Sweet Charity.

