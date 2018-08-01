The International Ballet Festival of Miami Honors Dance Magazine
This month, Dance Magazine will receive the Criticism & Culture of Ballet award from the International Ballet Festival of Miami, in honor of the magazine's dedication to promoting dance around the world. It will be presented during the festival's closing night gala on August 19.
This award for dance journalism honors those who have diligently recorded ballet history. The festival's late founder, Pedro Pablo Peña, created it because he felt that without the writing of dance journalists, the history of dance would be lost, as would the future of dance.
Past recipients include such dance criticism luminaries as Clive Barnes, Clement Crisp and Anna Kisselgoff.
For the past 22 years, the International Ballet Festival of Miami has brought national and international stars to perform in South Florida each summer. This year's edition features five separate programs spanning classical and contemporary repertoire, with several guest artists making their U.S. debuts.
In addition to the Criticism & Culture of Ballet award, the festival is also presenting A Life For Dance, a lifetime achievement award, to Peña, who passed away this year.