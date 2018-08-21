"Thank You For Continually Inspiring Us:" Watch our Speech at International Ballet Festival of Miami
The International Ballet Festival of Miami honored Dance Magazine with its Criticism & Culture of Ballet award this weekend during its closing gala performance.
Before the stage was taken over by local favorites like Miami City Ballet and Dimensions Dance Theatre, European stars like Céline Gittens and Brandon Lawrence of Birmingham Royal Ballet, and several amazing dancers from Latin American companies rarely seen in the US (Compañía Nacional de Danza from Mexico, Ballet Nacional Dominicano, Compañía Colombiana de Ballet and Ballet Nacional Sodre from Uruguay), I was invited onstage to accept the award on behalf of Dance Magazine.
The Miami-based Spanish-language dance critic Orlando Taquechel captured the moment and shared it on Twitter:
Thank you to the International Ballet Festival of Miami for the recognition, and thank you again to the many talented collaborators who've made Dance Magazine what it has become over the past 91 years.