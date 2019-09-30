Apple Tapped ABT and NYCB Stars for This Gorgeous iPhone Promo
Apple—continuing their sensational streak of genius dance collabs—has done it again, with a sleek promo video for the new iPhone that features the ballet world's best and brightest.
The beautiful short film, titled "Mobile Devices" (we see what they did there!), is directed by former Miami City Ballet dancer Ezra Hurwitz. It follows a day in the life of American Ballet Theatre soloist Calvin Royal III and New York City Ballet principal Sara Mearns, and also includes appearances by NYCB principal Gonzalo Garcia and ABT principal Isabella Boylston. "I wanted to showcase the experience of an African American male ballet dancer alongside the more traditionally featured white female ballerina," says Hurwitz, who frequently collaborates with stars of the dance world. "That said, I also wanted to keep it fun and visually driven, and make it a real celebration of these dancers' artistry, athleticism and determination."
The whimsical film is believe it or not, entirely shot on the new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Hurwitz was one of the first artists to try out the new phone last month. "What better way to showcase its capabilities than with the world's greatest dancers?" he says.
Watch the full film below:
View this post on InstagramShot on the iPhone 11 Pro Max Directed by @ezrahurwitz Special thanks to @apple Featuring @saramearns @calvinroyaliii @isabellaboylston @gonzalogarcia79 #ShotoniPhone
A post shared by Ezra Hurwitz (@ezrahurwitz) on Sep 30, 2019 at 10:05am PDT
