International Star Isaac Hernandez Is Working to Bring More Ballet to Mexico

Marissa DeSantis
Nov 01, 2021

In between performances as a lead principal with the English National Ballet, Mexico native Isaac Hernández has spent the last decade working to make the arts more accessible in his home country. "I wanted to change the perception of dance in Mexico and give the audience there a chance to see what was happening around the world," he says.

To that end, Hernández (along with his sister, Emilia, and younger brother, Esteban, a principal with San Francisco Ballet) founded a production company that puts on a recurring international gala, Despertares, and runs an outreach program. "We have master classes, we offer workshops like costume-making, we've had free auditions with San Francisco Ballet and English National Ballet," Hernández says.

And on top of pursuing his law degree in Mexico, he's also established the Creative Industries Federation Mexico, aimed at unifying different Mexican creative sectors to make them more economically sustainable.

Isaac Hernandez steps forward off of grass onto a stone path, looking down to the side

Hernández made his onscreen acting debut last year in Netflix's miniseries "Someone Has to Die." His first film, El Rey de Todo el Mundo, comes out in November.

A Unique Start: "We are a family of 11 children, and both of my parents are former dancers. My dad put a barre in the backyard and started training us there. It was probably the only way it could have happened in Mexico."

Onstage Again: "One of the thoughts I kept having when I went back on the stage was the excitement that anything could go wrong at any time. I missed that side of live performances."

Pre-Performance Routine: "The one thing I always do is drink coffee before taking a half-hour nap. I wake up just as the caffeine is kicking in, which works especially well during Nutcracker season if you have a matinee and an evening show."


Inside one of Interlochen's brand-new dance studios. Courtesy Interlochen Center for the Arts
Interlochen Center for the Arts

Interlochen’s New Breathtaking Dance Center Is Ready for Class

After months of practicing in a cramped space at home, young dancers have dreamed of training in a spacious, airy studio. And when the facilities are as resplendent as the brand-new dance center at Michigan's Interlochen Center for the Arts, everyday technique class is to be savored.

The recently renovated and vastly expanded 26,000-square-foot Dance Center at Interlochen is now a world-class facility on par with those of premier conservatories and professional companies. Joseph Morrissey, Interlochen's director of dance, says a lot of careful thought went into the architecture: "This could not just be a building that dance is going to go into. This is a building that is made for dance." To build the best facilities for his students, Morrissey sought out Flansburgh Architects, the group behind the beautiful Perles Family Studio at Jacob's Pillow.

July 2021