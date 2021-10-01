Friday Film Break: Rare 1932 Footage of Isadora Duncan's "The Cherubim"

Dance Magazine
Oct 01, 2021

The original Isadora Duncan dancers ("The Isadorables") first performed at the Untermyer Gardens in Yonkers, New York, in 1923, and the tradition continued with a repeat performance in 1932. Almost a century after their debut, Duncan's choreography returned to the gardens last week when Lori Belilove & The Isadora Duncan Dance Company danced at the same site.

This video contrasts the past and the present: It shows rare historical snippets of the original dancers performing Duncan's 1902 piece The Cherubim at the gardens' amphitheater in 1932, as well as Belilove's production of the same work in 2020.

