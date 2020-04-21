This Dance Film Shot in a Bubble Captures Just How We Feel Right About Now

Dance Magazine
Apr 21, 2020

Feeling a bit...trapped lately? Us, too.

This short dance film by Los Angeles dancer/filmmaker Nadav Heyman, titled "as·phyx·i·a·tion," seems like it was created for the social-distancing era. As Heyman tells us, "It's about the struggle of aloneness, and the relationship between mental and physical isolation."

Created and filmed during an artistic residency in Thailand last year, the film won the Audience Award at the Verve Dance Film Festival in Salt Lake City in October.

If you're interested in learning more about the craft of dance filmmaking, check out Heyman's free tutorial for the Shut In Dance Film Fest.

Related Articles From Your Site
coronavirus dance for camera shut in dance film fest nadav heyman dance films

Latest Posts

Jim Coleman, Courtesy Boston Conservatory at Berklee
Badge
Boston Conservatory at Berklee

Boston Conservatory at Berklee Has A Transformational New Summer Intensive in Commercial Dance

If you're interested in a traditional contract at a ballet or contemporary company, it's easy to find an intensive that meets your needs. But up until now, summer opportunities for aspiring commercial dancers have been fairly limited.

Enter the brand-new, three-week Boston Conservatory at Berklee Commercial Dance Intensive, aimed at dancers ages 15-22 and emphasizing industry-specific skills—from urban dance to singing to hip hop to acting for the camera. The program aims to provide dancers with the confidence and expertise they need to thrive in an ever-competitive dance field where versatility is key.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS