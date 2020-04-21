This Dance Film Shot in a Bubble Captures Just How We Feel Right About Now

Feeling a bit...trapped lately? Us, too.
This short dance film by Los Angeles dancer/filmmaker Nadav Heyman, titled "as·phyx·i·a·tion," seems like it was created for the social-distancing era. As Heyman tells us, "It's about the struggle of aloneness, and the relationship between mental and physical isolation."
Created and filmed during an artistic residency in Thailand last year, the film won the Audience Award at the Verve Dance Film Festival in Salt Lake City in October.
If you're interested in learning more about the craft of dance filmmaking, check out Heyman's free tutorial for the Shut In Dance Film Fest.