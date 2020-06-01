Congrats to "ISOLATIONS," Winner of Our May Video of the Month Contest

Dance Magazine
Jun 01, 2020

In "ISOLATIONS," directed by Talia Shea Levin, a socially distanced group of friends performs choreography by Maritza Navarro through the windows of their respective homes.

Introducing Dance Media Live!: The Ultimate Live Class Series to Get You Through Quarantine

Since the dance world changed overnight due to COVID-19, we've been bringing you constant content on how our community is adapting to the pandemic—from following dancers who are #SocialDisDancing to asking the experts for tips on taking class at home.

Now, we're launching Dance Media Live!, a curated class series with everything from ballet to Pilates to cardio to jazz, featuring some of our favorite teachers.

So join us on Zoom, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-2 pm ET, beginning May 7. Classes are $10 each.

Sign up here, and see the full class schedule below:

dance media live
