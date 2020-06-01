Congrats to "ISOLATIONS," Winner of Our May Video of the Month Contest

In "ISOLATIONS," directed by Talia Shea Levin, a socially distanced group of friends performs choreography by Maritza Navarro through the windows of their respective homes.
Introducing Dance Media Live!: The Ultimate Live Class Series to Get You Through Quarantine
Since the dance world changed overnight due to COVID-19, we've been bringing you constant content on how our community is adapting to the pandemic—from following dancers who are #SocialDisDancing to asking the experts for tips on taking class at home.
Now, we're launching Dance Media Live!, a curated class series with everything from ballet to Pilates to cardio to jazz, featuring some of our favorite teachers.
So join us on Zoom, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-2 pm ET, beginning May 7. Classes are $10 each.
Sign up here, and see the full class schedule below:
June 2: Ballet with Timour Bourtasenkov<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=CaryBalletJune2" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE3MTU2Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjI2NDEzOX0.ZSqF4KyWhqoxYIEb2ZEfHnXMMKRI6kAdmUvXdXMl1xI/img.jpg?width=980" id="37ae4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a45472997a852c3824a7890c5baffbb4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Courtesy Cary Ballet Conservatory<p>Join Cary Ballet Conservatory faculty member and Youth America Grand Prix judge Timour Bourtasenkov for <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=CaryBalletJune2" target="_blank">an advanced/pre-professional level ballet class</a>.</p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=CaryBalletJune2" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
June 4: Contemporary Jazz with Natalie Stys<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=NatalieJune4" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE3NjM1NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5OTI4NzczNH0.3-Dpiwq3X1lN5FWgE2CjX_UjGb_TvVsOOphunKVhKGk/img.jpg?width=980" id="e802b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="948cfa0e0d33921d264bd86ef230051d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
En Lin, Courtesy Stys<p>Natalie Stys, a New York City-based dancer and choreographer, will teach <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=NatalieJune4" target="_blank">a contemporary jazz class designed to push students to cultivate their artistic voice</a>. Class will include a conditioning-focused warm-up, guided improvisations and a combination with influences from hip hop, jazz, ballet and theater.</p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=NatalieJune4" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
June 9: Vogue Femme with Gay Men's Dance Company<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=GayMensDanceJune9" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE5OTE5MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjU5ODgyNX0.FMQzAv7PinCkmI3saPajY9RnNhjYDr8FW7iniPPVmA8/img.jpg?width=980" id="359d4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="68c4f7369056f8ebc8ea0070ad0249a6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Alex Scurr, Courtesy Gay Men's Dance Company<p>Join Gay Men's Dance Company member Tony Tran for <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=GayMensDanceJune9" target="_blank">an open-level vogue femme class.</a> </p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=GayMensDanceJune9" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
June 11: Improv Flow with Savea Kagan<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=ImprovFlowJune11" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzI2MzQ4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNTExNzgxNH0.uDd8Pa-P7n-0zUoiFYy4acge_3fTcp9KPbTIso5fe_k/img.jpg?width=980" id="16a33" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="86212b24cd254c337caf01780c5157d1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Ginger Sole Photography, Courtesy Kagan<p>Degas Dance Studio faculty member Savea Kagan will teach <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=ImprovFlowJune11" target="_blank">an improv flow class</a>, a guided exploration that encourages dancers to take risks, let go, and get out of their habitual ways of moving.</p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=ImprovFlowJune11" target="_blank">Sign up here. </a></p>
June 16: Advanced Ballet and Q&A with José Carayol<a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedBalletJune16" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzI3Mjc4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODE4MzUwOH0.mKvFHe7XtGwjqRxYceIHKkMcIAYYHdwGXrV3V7qgfq8/img.jpg?width=980" id="f80d6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7f590dda9eb26df7f698db3af51481fb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Bradford Rogne, Courtesy Joffrey Academy of Dance<p>Join José Carayol, head of the Joffrey Academy of Dance's studio company and trainee program, for <a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedBalletJune16" target="_blank">an advanced ballet class and Q&A.</a></p><p><a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=AdvancedBalletJune16" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
June 18: Movement as Medicine with Erica Hornthal<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzI4Nzg0MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDc4ODg4OH0.4wxrHa9I1PEq-G510GalTJT8FM9MXuYTw46ZI52VsoY/img.jpg?width=980" id="fa40f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="71d246380267a517bf80bdb52c04ccb7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
June 23: Flexibility Training with the Flexistretcher<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzMyNzc3OS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5MjA5Mjc0NH0.n9FuI8sVtYq7gPT4htUQemruBykxtazpa_kwL28l1F8/img.png?width=980" id="cf56f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bdbe342d0fa483e45c9dc2ea8f37c781" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Joseph Miller, Courtesy Flexistretcher<p>Join Rein Short for a <a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=FlexibilityTrainingJune23" target="_blank">60-minute stretch and strength class</a> specifically designed to address the needs of the dancer using the Flexistretcher tool. </p><p><a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=FlexibilityTrainingJune23" target="_blank">Sign up now</a>.</p>
June 25: Vogue with BalletX dancer Stanley Glover<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzMyNjI0Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTQzMzQ2MH0.mXhz5lgAC9oZVRxmhfhNz4ykgtvN0c9pWO6ldIXswi0/img.jpg?width=980" id="e01f2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a1dc99a0320c2104ea5952d726f2e924" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Chris Kendig Photography, Courtesy BalletX<p>BalletX dancer and Princess Grace Award-winner Stanley Glover will teach a <a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=VogueJune25" target="_blank">vogue femme class for all levels</a>, including vogue basics and a vogue history lesson. </p><p><a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=VogueJune25" target="_blank">Sign up now</a>.</p>
June 30: Technique and Conditioning with Alyssa Beasley<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzMyNDc3MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzg5MjUzNH0.Ns4Lmn9LDMG8be5LJPQ8oPJQUZnvXGFhiWB5PiJi7fg/img.jpg?width=980" id="eb794" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="99e8bd283aa788048a212ddcb6942f8c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Chasity Strickland/YOUnique Photography, Courtesy Beasley<p>Join Alyssa Beasley, regional director of Fusion National Dance Competition, for a <a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=TechniqueConditioningJune30" target="_blank">technique-inspired conditioning and stretching class</a>.</p><p><a href="https://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=TechniqueConditioningJune30" target="_blank">Sign up here</a>.</p>
Past classes:
May 28: Intermediate Pilates Mat with Elizabeth Lowe Ahearn<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=GoucherMay28" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE2MjQwNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDM0Nzc1MX0.yEkoZ-wep2LoWyfMdFzqLkcGd11koN8ttxu_9cBI6uw/img.jpg?width=980" id="df8de" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3dc2268def162d7cf2a7434e70081ed4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Rob Ferrell, Courtesy Goucher<p>Elizabeth Lowe Ahearn, dance professor and founding director of the Pilates Center at Goucher College, will teach <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=GoucherMay28" target="_blank">a Classical Pilates mat class</a> designed to improve stretch, strength and control. </p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=GoucherMay28" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
May 26: Intermediate Contemporary with Melissa Rector<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=KoreshDanceCompanyMay26" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE3OTUyMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMTg5MTE0Nn0.7YlSy10kk3tm9io6EmE_66jSJI3xa0uXChuNOkUxndE/img.jpg?width=980" id="e6013" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c759db23fbb8fd35812dbae5b241cb89" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Sammi Pfieffer, Courtesy Koresh<p>Join Melissa Rector, assistant artistic director of Koresh Dance Company, for <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=KoreshDanceCompanyMay26" target="_blank">an intermediate contemporary class </a>focused on groundedness, breath, body percussion, stylized gesture and quick transitions. </p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=KoreshDanceCompanyMay26" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
May 21: Ballet with Philip Neal<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzI4NzYzNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5NjQyNzYwMH0.nbH-8nvrZ1hul0uRAk-2mNcsB-yTe3fm9CYSDj7aXXE/img.jpg?width=980" id="57f0b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6c076dd3aef61e39d72725d6d3c8d0ca" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
May 19: Jazz and Q&A with Courtney Ortiz<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=ImpactDanceMay19" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE3NjAwMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjQwNjM4NX0.BgTydQUHXjEmNwfaKBaCSSvTHfML_lngda6JLIw5tqU/img.jpg?width=980" id="35a56" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="61abcf4394862ccec12d96a78a534ad0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Corey Rives, Courtesy Revel Dance Convention<p>Courtney Ortiz, owner of Impact Dance Adjudicators and a professional dancer, teacher and competition judge, will teach <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=ImpactDanceMay19" target="_blank">a jazz class designed for small spaces</a> geared towards intermediate/advanced dancers and teachers. The class will be followed by a Q&A session with Ortiz, where participants can ask her advice on a professional dance career. </p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=ImpactDanceMay19" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
May 14: The Dancer's Workout<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=TDWMay14" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE2OTU1OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTQxOTkxN30.ZQLJ9iEMa29087aqCEowJQw8pzJB3vAyaR5V9zB8E8g/img.jpg?width=980" id="9b0a7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="261926d19779b151a4cfb4cc8b07345d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Kathy Howard Portrait, Courtesy The Dancer's Workout<p>Join Jules Szabo, founder of The Dancer's Workout, for <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=TDWMay14" target="_blank">a dance fitness class targeted to dancers</a> and incorporating ballet, jazz and contemporary dance.</p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=TDWMay14" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
May 12: Cardio with Jaclyn Baker<a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=IFBBMay12" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE2MjQwMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODk2NDcyN30.mdvY8vIKeOivwzvrzNcsCVt4UXvUX54G50cje41cqz8/img.jpg?width=980" id="f7652" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3e828444d9f782d38b25b500a5c3fac3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Courtesy Baker<p>Professional dancer-turned-bodybuilder and International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness Olympian Jaclyn Baker will lead <a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=IFBBMay12" target="_blank">a 30-minute cardio sweat session</a>, focused on increasing stamina. Suitable for all fitness levels and ages. </p><p><a href="http://listings.dancemagazine.com/vds/?class=IFBBMay12" target="_blank">Sign up here.</a></p>
May 7: Improving Grand Allegro with Hiroto Saito<a href="http://" ><img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE2ODk4Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwODU4MTcwM30.V1S8KyXkeiIz7b6BZvpMXtlKnw_VtQ14kr5wESJ7U2M/img.jpg?width=980" id="77cfe" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bcdccf6b177353666e1b3a1c53b74547" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Courtesy Canada's Ballet Jörgen<p>Join Ballet Jörgen ballet master Hiroto Saito for a ballet barre designed to support your jumps—including a special strength-training session to help you build jumping power when you're not able to jump at home.</p>
