Friday Film Break: "For the People" with Jack Ferver

Dance Magazine
Oct 09, 2020

As part of ThoughtMatter's "For the People" docuseries featuring creative interpretations of the U.S. Constitution, this video captures choreographer Jack Ferver opening up about being bullied as a child, the political nature of dance and the myth of equal access to the American dream.

