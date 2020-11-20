Friday Film Break: Jade Charon's "Recharge"

Nov 20, 2020

Interdisciplinary artist, choreographer and filmmaker Jade Charon made this dance film, "Recharge," while earning her MFA in dance at the University of California, Los Angeles. It was the second video work she created speaking directly to the racial dialogue happening in Black America.

"With social media being the catalyst for free viewership of death, calamity, and despair, many people are unable to process what they see," Charon writes in the Vimeo description. "This film shows the transformation of a young Black woman, who is diligently seeking the presence of God but until she faces herself she cannot escape the trauma of her past."


This post is part of a week-long series guest edited for Dance Magazine by choreographer Kyle Abraham.

