Complexions’ Eriko Sugimura’s Favorite Recipe Gives Thanksgiving a Japanese Spin

Nov 09, 2020

Since moving from Japan to New York City in 2014, Thanksgiving has become one of Eriko Sugimura's favorite parts of American life. The Complexions Contemporary Ballet dancer typically spends the day with close family friends, cooking a dual feast that includes all the traditional American staples as well as a spread of Japanese food.

The highlight for her is turkey karaage—a Japanese-style fried turkey. Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and flavored with garlic, ginger and soy sauce, it's actually Sugimura's favorite food throughout the year. "Honestly, I can't stop eating it," she says. "It tastes too good."

Japanese Karaage

Ingredients

  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2 tbsps garlic, grated
  • 2 tsps ginger, grated
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup potato starch
  • 2 lbs boneless turkey thighs, cut into bite-
  • size pieces
  • 1 cup flour
  • 3/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 green onion, chopped

Directions

  1. In a big bowl, whisk salt, garlic, ginger, soy sauce and eggs. Add potato starch and mix well. Mix in turkey with hands. Marinate in refrigerator for a few hours.
  2. Take turkey out of marinade and coat with flour.
  3. Heat the olive oil in a pan, then fry turkey until crispy on all sides.
  4. Sprinkle green onion on top to serve.
Possible sides: Sugimura pairs karaage with brown rice, tofu miso soup, seaweed salad and a green salad.


USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance

Go Behind the Scenes of USC Kaufman’s Virtual Dance Festival

Now more than ever, the students of USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance are embodying their program's vision: "The New Movement."

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, the dance world continues to be faced with unprecedented challenges, but USC Kaufman's faculty and BFA students haven't shied away from them. While many schools have had to cancel events or scale them back to live-from-my-living-room streams, USC Kaufman has embraced the situation and taken on impressive endeavors, like expanding its online recruitment efforts.

November 1 to 13, USC Kaufman will present A/Part To/Gather, a virtual festival featuring world premieres from esteemed faculty and guest choreographers, student dance films and much more. All semester long, they've rehearsed via Zoom from their respective student apartments or hometowns. And they haven't solely been dancing. "You have a rehearsal process, and then a filming process, and a production process of putting it together," says assistant professor of practice Jennifer McQuiston Lott of the prerecorded and professionally edited festival.

