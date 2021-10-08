Friday Film Break: Jennifer Weber's "While You Were Gone"

Dance Magazine
Oct 08, 2021

During the many months that theaters sat empty, did you ever wonder what went on inside of them? Choreographer Jennifer Weber's new short film "While You Were Gone" follows breaker Gabriel Emphasis using the entire theater at The Bushnell in Hartford, Connecticut, as his own personal stage, before being joined outside by a whole crew of dancers ready to welcome audiences back inside.

