Jen Peters
Apr. 10, 2019 09:00AM EST

Meet Jesse Obremski, the NYC Freelancer with a Globe-Trotting Bucket List

Jesse Obremski captivates as a freelancer for many NYC–based troupes. Photo by Roi Lemayh, Courtesy Gibney Dance Company

At six feet tall, Jesse Obremski dances as though he's investigating each movement for the first time. His quiet transitional moments are as astounding as his long lines, bounding jumps and seamless floorwork. Add in his versatility and work ethic, and it's clear why he's an invaluable asset to New York City choreographers. Currently a freelance artist with multiple contemporary groups, including Gibney Dance Company and Limón Dance Company, Obremski also choreographs for his recently formed troupe, Obremski/Works.


Obremski, wearing all black, poses against a dark background. His arms are in front of his face, and he is in a low, force-arch lunge.

Scott Shaw, Courtesy Gibney Dance Company

Companies: Buglisi Dance Theatre, Gibney Dance Company, Limón Dance Company, WHITE WAVE Dance Company

Past companies: Brian Brooks Moving Company, Earl Mosley's Diversity of Dance, Kate Weare Company, Lar Lubovitch Dance Company

Age: 24

Hometown: New York, NY

Training: The Juilliard School, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, The Ailey School

An artistic family: Obremski's father is a photographer, while his mother is a dresser for Broadway productions and was once in a theater group called Tokyo Kid Brothers.

Fun fact: An Eagle Scout, Obremski says his experiences through Boy Scouts shaped who he is in the studio. "It taught me professionalism, how to present myself, how to speak publicly and especially about community action," he says. "I strive to be a servant leader who takes an equal part in any process."

What Gibney Dance Company co-director Nigel Campbell is saying: "The qualities he embodies are superhuman and magnetic. He has the ability to turn mundane moments into something spectacular." Obremski is also an integral part of MOVE(NYC), an arts organization founded by Campbell and Chanel DaSilva, which aims to diversify the dance field. "He gives back so much," says Campbell. Obremski serves as a faculty member, choreographer, social media coordinator, stage manager and more for MOVE(NYC). "He does it all!"

On versatility: "Dancing to me is less about what it looks like and more about what it feels like. Whether I'm taking a Limón or Gaga or ballet class, it is about experience and sensation," Obremski says.

Obremski performs on a black stage with a black scrim. He is in a deep lunge, facing left, with his right arm in the air.

Scott Shaw, Courtesy Gibney Dance Company

Career aspirations: Dancing in every state and on every continent is on Obremski's bucket list. "I look forward to someday taking five planes to dance in Antarctica!"

On working hard: "Everyone tells me I work too hard, but what I do is not work to me. It is a joy and I am humbled to be able to dance professionally—I don't think I'll ever retire!"

