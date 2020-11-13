These Two New Dance-Filled Flicks Are Getting Us Into the Holiday Spirit

Who couldn't use a little extra holiday cheer this year? Netflix is stepping in with a double dose of heartwarming, dance-powered programs this November that celebrate the season.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
First up is movie-musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, dropping November 13. This new family flick is a fantastical journey, following a toymaker and his family through the generations. Though that might sound like standard holiday-magic fare, Jingle Jangle isn't just another Christmas movie. It features a majority Black leading cast dropped into a semi-steampunk, Victorian setting.
And it wouldn't be a musical without some seriously infectious dance scenes, courtesy Ashley Wallen, who lent his choreographic talents to box-office juggernaut The Greatest Showman. The cast is stocked with familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad and Ricky Martin, and the original soundtrack features pop-powered tunes by John Legend, Philip Lawrence and Davy Nathan.
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
On November 27, Netflix premieres Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker. The documentary, from Shondaland—producer of hits like "Grey's Anatomy" and "How to Get Away with Murder"—goes behind the scenes of Debbie Allen's twist on the holiday ballet. Her annual youth production is an energized remix of The Nutcracker, featuring hip hop, jazz, tap, ballet and other genres.
Though Dance Dreams features footage of the popular production, its focus is the sweat equity that gets the students—many of whom return year after year—to the stage. Step into auditions and the rigorous rehearsal process at Debbie Allen Dance Academy, and you're sure to be inspired. In the trailer, Allen asks her dancers: "Where are you trying to go in life? Every day is not just a rehearsal for Nutcracker. It's a rehearsal for the rest of your life."
Join Dance Magazine in celebrating Debbie Allen at the December 7 virtual Dance Magazine Awards ceremony. Tickets are now available here.