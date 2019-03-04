When Your Dream Dance Job Takes Place Offstage
It's fall 2009, and I'm standing in Andy Blankenbuehler's midtown office where he, Lin-Manuel Miranda and others are working on their next show, Bring It On: The Musical. Already it's clear that Miranda/Blankenbuehler collaborations are just daring enough to be groundbreaking. Blankenbuehler hands me a note scribbled on a page from the script.
In that moment, I realize I've found my place in the dance world—as a writer, telling the stories of the artistic greats.
I'd moved to New York to perform in musicals. But just a few months into a dream contract, I realized that I'd been so caught up in proving I could "make it" that I never explored career options that might better fit my personality.
In reality, dance training prepares you to do a lot more than perform. It gives you a specialized insight that many dance-related professions need in the people they hire. As Linda Shelton, executive director of New York City's Joyce Theater, says, "There are many careers in dance that don't include performing, that are equally as important—and equally as satisfying!"
Michelle Fletcher
Michelle Fletcher working with her own company members.
Savannah Lee Sickmon, courtesy Fletcher
Company manager for Camille A. Brown, tour manager for Beth Gill, artistic director of Here Now Dance Collective
How she got into management: "Growing up I was a die-hard ballerina in the making. Then I became one, and it didn't bring me joy. So I got an MFA and found directing and choreographing. The skills involved—the organizing and puzzle-piecing—translate into managerial work. After grad school, I moved to San Francisco and started cleaning the studio for Margaret Jenkins Dance Lab in exchange for rehearsal space. Two years later, I was her company manager. Every opportunity that has come to me has been through relationships."
What it's like to change your dream: "You wrap up so much of your identity in one trajectory, so when you decide not to do that thing, it's like 'Who am I?' There's still something that triggers when I see ballet, a feeling of loss, even though I know that I'm much happier with this path."
Biggest challenge: "On tour as a manager, you're still in a creative process—you're so close to the work. There are times when I get really maxed out and don't feel like making my own work. I just need time to refill the tank."
Heather Olcott
Heather Olcott at work
Courtesy Olcott
Production stage manager for Dance Theatre of Harlem
How she discovered stage managing: "At Point Park University there's a class where you work backstage. I became really intrigued and interviewed for the stage management minor. But I'd spent so many years and so much money pursuing performing, I asked my parents, 'Would you be upset if I didn't do it?' They said, 'Of course not. Don't be afraid to change your dreams.' "
Special skills required: "You have to be able to communicate well with all departments—dancers, artistic staff, production staff. They're all going to talk with you differently."
Best part: "Seeing the dancers onstage nail it. We're a family, and knowing that I played a role in their success is really rewarding."
Misconception about the job: "A lot of people don't know what a stage manager does. Any time the lights change, it's because somebody called a cue. Because I'm the production stage manager, I also 'advance' the shows, communicating with venues a month ahead about what our tech needs are, prepping to be there. I attend rehearsals, as well, learning new ballets so that I'm prepared to call the show. I learn all of the choreography!"
Elizabeth Harrison, PT, DPT
Elizabeth Harrison helping Nashville Ballet dancer Katie Vasilopoulos get back onstage after injury
Martin O'Connor Photography, courtesy Harrison
Physical therapist at Susan Underwood Physical Therapy in Nashville
Why she became a PT for Nashville Ballet: "While dancing at Nashville Ballet, I had hip surgery and one of the PTs had a dance background. I saw how valuable it was to have someone who understood the day-to-day demands."
Best part: "It's really fun to see a dancer onstage again for the first time after an injury. Recently one of our principals danced Odette/Odile for her first role back. I felt like a proud parent."
Biggest challenge: "It can be hard to figure out how to help a dancer heal while respecting the aesthetics of the art form. Maybe someone has an ankle injury, and winging is aesthetically pleasing but it's creating imbalances in the joint. I'll talk to the dancer and say, 'This is temporary. We're modifying your dancing for a short period of time,' and sometimes I'll talk to the artistic staff so they're not giving the dancer a correction that's the opposite of what I'm telling them."
A typical day: "I'm at the clinic weekdays from 7:30 to 5, then a half day on Friday. I see up to nine patients before my lunch hour, when I do lots of documentation for insurance, and then up to seven patients after lunch. During performances, I'm at the theater 30 minutes before the show for anything that needs to be prepped, like taping an ankle, then stay throughout the show. I live close to the studio, so during my free time, I'll take calls, like if someone rolls an ankle. You know they need you, so you try to make it happen."
Advice for aspiring PTs: "While you're dancing, if you can plug away at even just one college class at a time, PT school will look a lot less intimidating."
Lauren Pajer
Lauren Pajer says her dance background helps her know how to speak about dance
James Barkley Photography, courtesy Pajer
Digital design manager for Boston Ballet
Special skills required: "A deep understanding of how to use Adobe Creative Suite, an eye for good photography and a knowledge of what looks good on a dancer. It also helps to know how to speak about dance."
Biggest challenge: "Sometimes you have to really think outside the box because the budget might not be there or maybe the person you wanted to feature just got hurt. The marketing team has dressed up many times as the Nutcracker Bear for our Instagram photos."
Best part: "Being able to showcase something I believe in. My goal is to share with the world that this is something beautiful that's worth paying attention to."
Brianna Ancel
Brianna Ancel
Courtesy Ancel
Vice president at Clear Talent Group
Why be an agent: "It's a little more consistent than auditioning and pounding the pavement. I also like being in a leadership position."
Special skills required: "You have to network, which didn't come naturally for me, so I watched other agents and stepped outside my comfort zone. And you have to know what makes a great dancer—there's such a marketability factor we have to consider."
Best part: "When a client I love books something major."
Biggest challenge: "All the no's. Just like dancers deal with rejection, we do too as we're pitching."
Misconception about the job: "That it's a glamorous life! While we do enjoy some perks, it's really a sales job, and you're glued to your computer and phone."
Sara Nash
Sara Nash
Jeffery Filiault, Courtesy NEA
Director of dance for the National Endowment for the Arts
Special skills required: "Being able to see the bigger picture. I worked as a producer before I switched over to the funding side of things, and I learned how to listen and anticipate needs."
How she got her job: "I applied for it! I've never had a pathway marked out in front of me. It's been about keeping my eyes open, and even if something seemed like a stretch, throwing my hat in the ring and going for it."
Biggest challenge: "The need is so vast that no matter what you're able to do, there's always a bigger need."
Misconception about the job: "That the people working at the National Endowment for the Arts are not accessible. We want to talk to people!"
Linda Shelton
Linda Shelton
Courtesy The Joyce
Executive director of The Joyce Theater in New York City
The weight of the job: "I feel a huge responsibility to the dance field. New York is a home for dance, and I take that very seriously. It means keeping up with the needs of the field, making sure we have an audience for things that are less popular, and more popular, and constantly finding ways to find a new audience as well as keep the audience we already have."
Biggest challenge: "You're basically running a business, and your product is dance. The employees need to be paid and the brochures printed, and we're in an old building, so we have to raise money for upkeep—the nonglamorous things that need to be taken care of."
A typical day: "We have an opening night almost every week. You're at performances, at events that are outside of 'working hours' all the time. There isn't really a typical day—that's why I'm still here after a very long time!"
Dance on Broadway is usually more about ensemble work than stealing the singular spotlight. That's true for most of The Cher Show, with Christopher Gattelli's choreography supporting the titular diva. But for one second-act number, dance takes center stage.
This film by Gus&Lo features Iratxe Ansa and Igor Bacovich dancing in an abandoned construction site with a destroyed home in the background. They move organically in their duet, with choreography so fluid that it almost feels improvised.
MIRROR HR youtu.be
Submit your video to our March contest here.
Imagine dancing in a large studio, with windows on two sides, mountains in the distance and flowers right up close. You take a shower outdoors with "grey water" that's been collected from the roof and recycled into the plants. You use compost toilets to avoid using water in the desert and you might even stay overnight in a "mud room."
This is Vertigo Dance Company's Eco-Art Village in the Elah Valley (where, in biblical times, David fought Goliath). It is not only a beautiful spot on earth but also a model of ecologically sustainable living and working. And a place where the company of fierce yet gentle dancers, create new work in the partly improvised approach guided by Wertheim.
To say that we're excited about "Fosse/Verdon" might be understating things a bit. The new limited series charting the romantic and creative partnership of Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams) was announced last summer. And, with Bob and Gwen's daughter Nicole Fosse on board as co-executive producer and creative consultant, alongside most of the Hamilton dream team (with Andy Blankenbuehler on choreography), we've had high hopes for its verisimilitude.
Well over a year after the retirement of Peter Martins, New York City Ballet has announced that former principal dancer Jonathan Stafford will lead the company and its affiliated School of American Ballet as artistic director. Fellow former principal Wendy Whelan will serve as associate artistic director.
In what seems to be a growing trend, regional companies are coming together to share stages and expand their audiences. These team-ups often go beyond split bills, with companies swapping choreographers and performing at least one joint work. While the logistics of co-presentations can be complicated—with more dancers to schedule, budgets to balance and creative visions to blend—the benefits can range from bigger box-office returns to lasting relationships for the artists.
Maria Kochetkova knows you can't have everything. So the international ballet star is prioritizing one thing: Freedom.
"The perfect company doesn't exist," she says. "For me, it is most important to have freedom as an artist. Our career is so short and I want to have opportunities that exist outside of companies. I want to know and learn everything about my craft from classical to contemporary."
When I was born, the delivery doctor exclaimed to my parents, "You have a dancer on your hands!" I had been a footling breech baby and entertained myself by jumping in utero, until I jumped so hard that I broke my mom's water and was delivered as a C-section. Cut to present day: I wake up each morning, head to the building where I've worked for almost 16 years, strap on my pointe shoes and dance almost seven hours a day as a professional. Yes, every day I choose to dance, but in some ways, it is as if dance actually chose me.
In the six years since taking over as artistic director at English National Ballet, Tamara Rojo, 44, has been lauded for revitalizing the company. She has presented classics danced with gusto alongside contemporary commissions, including a radical reworking of Giselle by contemporary/kathak choreographer Akram Khan, setting the story in a community of migrant factory workers. ENB brings Khan's Giselle to Chicago's Harris Theater, Feb. 28–March 2, the company's first trip to the U.S. in 30 years.
Dear Editor,
There has been much discussion lately about the practice of professional arts organizations charging fees for performers to audition. Sara Bibik's letter to Dance Magazine brought that conversation to the forefront of the dance community and gave me—and hopefully many others—an opportunity to revisit and reflect on something that's commonplace in our industry.
After careful review, Orlando Ballet recently made the decision to stop this practice. We will no longer charge dancers to audition for the professional company. These changes were effective immediately, and Orlando Ballet is in the process of refunding the audition fees for our most recent Atlanta and Orlando auditions.
Katherine Barkman's career reads like a storybook: At 18, she left Pennsylvania and moved to the Philippines to become a principal at Ballet Manila. She danced Juliet, Giselle, Odette/Odile and Kitri, but three years in, it was time for new challenges. Late last year, Barkman joined The Washington Ballet, bringing her scintillating, pure Vaganova technique and her warm stage persona to U.S. audiences.
Compare the gestation of new works across the performing arts and you'll find an ingredient mostly missing in concert dance that's occasionally used in opera and relatively common with plays and musical theater: the preview period. Ranging from a few days to, in the case of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, a record-breaking 182 performances, previews provide extra time for fine-tuning shows after tech and dress rehearsals but before critics can review. (Previews are open to the general public, often at discounted prices.)
When dancers kick their legs, they typically try to avoid hitting their colleagues. But the performers in the upcoming show Dragon Spring Phoenix Rise, choreographed by Akram Khan, have had to train to do just the opposite.
"It's not a grand battement. You're kicking someone's face. It has to have intention," says Martha Graham Dance Company star PeiJu Chien-Pott, who plays the role of Xiao Lian, a mother fighting to protect her family.
If you follow Sergei Polunin on Instagram, you've probably noticed that lately something has been...off.
Though Polunin has long had a reputation for behaving inappropriately, in the last month his posts have been somewhat unhinged. In one, Polunin, who is Ukrainian, shows off his new tattoo of Vladimir Putin:
What's next for the dance world? Our annual list of the dancers, choreographers and companies that are on the verge of skyrocketing has a pretty excellent track record of answering that question.
Here they are: the 25 up-and-coming artists we believe represent the future of our field.
Where in the world is Miko Fogarty? Just three years ago, she seemed unstoppable. After being featured in the 2011 ballet documentary First Position, she became a teenage social-media star, winning top prizes at competitions in Moscow and Varna and at Youth American Grand Prix, and dancing in galas around the world. Last most of us heard, it was 2015 and she had just joined the corps of Birmingham Royal Ballet. A year later, she dropped off the ballet radar.
Turns out Fogarty, now 21, was taking time off to reevaluate her life, including the role she wanted ballet to play in it. She is now starting her junior year as a biology major at University of California—Berkeley and is considering going to medical school. (Her brother and fellow First Position subject, 19-year-old Jules, is a junior in the Berkeley economics department.) On the side she teaches private ballet lessons and gives master classes, and is the part-time conservatory director at San Jose Dance International, a new school in the San Francisco Bay Area led by artistic director Yu Xin. We caught up with her by phone.
While Ashley Murphy-Wilson was growing up, her grandmother, Ella Bowers, owned a restaurant in their hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, and taught The Washington Ballet dancer how to cook. "She's still teaching me!" Murphy-Wilson says with a laugh. Big family meals were Southern soul food and pure decadence: fried chicken, fried fish, collard greens, sweet potato pies and all kinds of cakes and casseroles.
Imagine this scenario: You get a text from a friend just as you're heading into ballet class, and have to answer as quickly as possible. Now, if you were heading into a juggling class, or water polo match, or fencing practice, you'd be able to send a quick emoji in response. But alas, you're forced to type out a full sentence. Because, to the ballet world's collective frustration, There. Is. No. Ballet. Emoji. Until now...
According to Emojipedia, the site for all things emoji-related, a ballet shoe emoji is slated to come out later this year (the exact date hasn't been announced yet) as part of Emoji Version 12.0. The proposal came from Australia-based tech company manager and ballet fan Rüdiger Landmann. Landmann proposed three separate ballet emojis: a ballerina, a male ballet dancer and a pair of pointe shoes. Only the pointe shoe emoji was approved, and we'll be honest, it doesn't look like any pointe shoe we've ever seen. It's more like a pink loafer with ribbons attached. But we're trying not to complain, as this is definitely a (wobbly, given the shape of that shoe) step in the right direction.
You might still be thinking wistfully of the figure skating choreography at the 2018 Winter Olympics or already looking forward to the gymnastics competition at next summer's games, but we're officially marking our calendars for Paris 2024. Why? There's an excellent chance that break dancing will make its Olympic debut.
The jukebox musical is a bonafide Broadway staple. Everyone from ABBA to Elvis and Billy Joel to The Beach Boys has been given the Great White Way treatment, and shows with Alanis Morissette's and Michael Jackson's hits are on their way. The big question on our minds is, What current artists' songs might we hear on Broadway in the future?