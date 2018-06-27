Powered by RebelMouse
Jun. 27, 2018

Spotlight: Whoever Told Kaitlyn Gilliland "Not to Think Too Much" Got It All Wrong

Photo by Don Norman @don_nor_man for L.A. Dance Project #camerasanddancers

Kaitlyn Gilliland has never been the kind of dancer who cares about taking the usual route. The former New York City Ballet dancer shocked the ballet world when she left the company just as her star was rising. Since then, she's been an in-demand freelancer, and most recently, a dancer with former colleague Benjamin Millepied's L.A. Dance Project. But not for long—after giving her final performance at the end of July, she'll head back to the East Coast to begin her MBA at Yale.

We caught up with her for our "Spotlight" series:

What do you think is the most common misconception about dancers?

That we're all physically coordinated/graceful offstage.

What's the most-played song on your phone?

That changes very frequently but right now it's James Blake's "Don't Miss It."

Do you have a pre-performance ritual?

Meditate, eat a few chocolate peanut butter cups, laugh and hug my colleagues. And get warm.

What's your favorite book?

It's impossible to choose one! Recent favorites include The Sellout by Paul Beatty, Eating Animals by Jonathan Safran Foer and selections from The Art of Loving by Erich Fromm.

Where can you be found two hours after a performance ends?

Ideally at Venice Beach with a cold beer.

Where did you last vacation?

Santa Barbara

What app do you spend the most time on?

Instagram

Photo by Don Norman @don_nor_man for L.A. Dance Project #camerasanddancers

Who is the person you most want to dance with—living or dead?

My sister, any day

What's the first item on your bucket list?

Learn to fly (an airplane)

What was the last dance performance you saw?

L.A. Dance Project. I love watching my colleagues dance when I'm not performing.

What's your go-to crosstraining routine?

I'm a stubborn New Yorker and try to get around L.A. on foot as much as I can. So probably walking, because it's a challenge here.

What's the worst advice you've ever received?

"Don't think too much."

If you could relive one performance, what would it be?

I usually spend at least 24 hours after my performances reliving/rehashing every moment. Then I try to take what I've learned, let the rest go, and focus on what's next.

Career Advice

"What I Spent"—A Week in the Life of an NYC Freelancer

The life of a dancer in NYC doesn't come cheap. Photo by Lucas Favre/Unsplash

Dance Magazine asked one anonymous dancer to record how she spent her money over the course of one week. Here's what she sent us.

News

Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie on Collaborating—and Clashing—With Her Brother

Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie (front left) and her company in Odeon, which premieres at Jacob's Pillow this summer. Photo by Matthew Murphy, Courtesy Asherie

Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie is no stranger to Jacob's Pillow. The New York–based b-girl has performed on the famous Inside/Out stage and at the Doris Duke Theatre and has appeared several times as a guest artist with Dorrance Dance. The native Israeli returns this summer as the first recipient of the Jacob's Pillow Fellowship at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post (which includes a $15,000 grant, a weeklong Pillow residency and another residency at Long Island University)—and to premiere a new work, Odeon, with her company, Ephrat Asherie Dance.

You must be so excited to go to Jacob's Pillow again.

It's truly amazing to be somewhere where people value dance so much. There's a weight given to what we do that's special and not how the rest of the world tends to operate around art. It's like a dance fairyland.

What was the inspiration for Odeon?

I knew I wanted to collaborate with my brother, Ehud, who's a jazz pianist. I would always go see his gigs, and there was a composer he played all the time, Ernesto Nazareth. I started listening to more of that music, and Ehud said, "Why don't we just do a project with Nazareth?"

The music straddles popular Brazilian rhythms and then this very classical, romantic music. Ehud helps the percussive feel come out, so it's very connected to the styles I do, which are all African-based. The title of the show, Odeon, is one of my favorite Nazareth tunes—but it's also the name of a kind of Greek and Roman building where people would gather for performances.

What is it like collaborating with your brother?

The same thing that makes it great makes it difficult! We can speak so directly to each other, which is efficient—nobody needs to be coddled. But, when we have a disagreement, we can really disagree. We're cut from the same cloth, so we're both pretty stubborn. At the same time, though, he introduced me to the music for Odeon and he loves it so much. That love itself is infectious.

The last time you were at Jacob's Pillow was with Dorrance Dance, whom you've been touring with quite a bit. What has it been like working with tap dancers?

I have this reverence for tap dancers because they're both musicians and dancers. Tap is the first of this lineage of African social dance; you can see in it the roots of everything that my company and I do. It feels like we're all cousins—it totally makes sense to work together. It's also helped me think about the percussive values of the things I do and think about choreography in a different way. I ask myself: What does this sound like in my mind, even if someone else can't hear it?

After your Pillow premiere, what's next?

We received a National Dance Project grant from New England Foundation for the Arts, so we're going on tour with Odeon. We're going to be able to keep living in the work, keep growing, keep seeing how it changes. Performance is ephemeral, but we'll get to live in it a little.

Nikolaj Hübbe on American Chutzpah and The Loneliness of Being a Director

Nikolaj Hübbe, photo via kglteater.dk

Nikolaj Hübbe has a confession: "I love dancers, I love dancers," he tells me. "I could eat them for breakfast. With the cornflakes, with milk on them."

It's a few hours before his dancers perform at Jacob's Pillow, and he has the barely-contained excitement of a Labrador Retriever about to go on a walk.

In Memoriam

Jeanette Tannan Hoffman, Ballet Russe Soloist and Beloved Ballet Teacher, Dies at 88

Jeanette Tannan Hoffman was born in 1930 in Brooklyn. She began her dance training at age 4. At age 12, she had to choose between piano and ballet. At 16, she landed a part on Broadway in Sweethearts. Soon after, as the only dancer accepted by the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo in 1946, she went on to tour with that company for five years. She then danced at Radio City Music Hall and the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, and choreographed at Radio City. Dance was always one of her greatest loves: Indeed, her spark, spirit and musicality received numerous rave reviews.

In 1954, she married Edward S. Hoffman, and started a family. A devoted mother and wife, she was a beloved ballet teacher at the Irine Fokine School in Ridgewood, NJ for over 40 years. She then taught for 8 years at In the Spotlight Studio in Waldwick, NJ until age 87. She had a tremendous impact. Her commitment to superior teaching was extraordinary; many of her students went on to dance professionally. She also taught at Alvin Ailey Extension in Manhattan.

Hoffman is survived by daughter Madelyn, of Flanders, NJ, and son Steven, of Bow, WA, as well two grandsons, Galen and Forrest Hoffman, of Bow, WA.

A celebration of life will be held June 24th, 1-4pm, at In the Spotlight Studio in Waldwick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Jeanette Tannan Hoffman Dance Scholarship Fund, c/o M. Hoffman, P.O. Box 485, Flanders, NJ 07836. Online condolences and full obituary are at www.forevermissed.com/jeanette-tannan-hoffman.

In Memoriam

Mary Jane Wolbers, Leader in Liturgical and Sacred Dance, Has Passed

Mary Jane Wolbers, 95, of Temple, New Hampshire, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 14, 2018. She was born September 15, 1922, in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of John Donald Marr, Sr. and Marian Lee (Hodkin) Marr.

She is survived by her sons, Charles Paul Wolbers, Jr. and his wife, Donna Hoffman, of South Wayne, Wisconsin, and George Ernest Wolbers and his wife, Ellen Estes, of Matthews, North Carolina; her daughters, Marian Frances Wolbers and her husband, Bruce Dengler, of Reading, Pennsylvania, and Vivian Rose Wills and her husband, Robert, of Temple, NH; her nieces, Debbie Lou and Margaret Ann; her nephews, Don and John Charles; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband, Charles Paul Wolbers, Sr.; sister Ruth Elizabeth Marr; and her brother, John D. (Jack) Marr, Jr.

In Memoriam

Gina Bugatti Goetchius, Dancer and Teacher, Has Passed

Gina Bugatti Goetchius died on April 27th, 2018, at her home in Mount Vernon, New York. She was born on February 14, 1951, to George Goetchius and Mildred Goetchius. Gina had an iconic, global dance career which spanned nearly five decades. She began her ballet training as a child, and later enrolled in The National Academy of Ballet as a scholarship student under the direction of Thalia Mara. After graduating, she was a trainee at Harkness House, and was promoted to become a member of the Harkness Ballet Company, where she worked with choreographers such as Vicente Nebrada, Geoffrey Holder, Brian Macdonald, Ben Stevenson, Margo Sappington and Norman Walker. She then briefly became a member of The Joffrey II, directed by Jonathan Watts.

In Memoriam

Sam Miller, Former Jacob's Pillow Director, Dies

Sam Miller. Photo via Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

Sam Miller, former director of Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and president of the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council from 2010-2016, passed away this week. Miller was beloved in the dance community and was known as a visionary arts administrator for dance.

Miller also served as managing director of Pilobolus and founded and directed Wesleyan University's Institute for Curatorial Practice in Performance. In 2013, Movement Research honored Miller at their gala. Watch the tribute below:

Keep reading... Show less

