This Impressive Pennsylvania Ballet Corps Dancer Is Racking Up Lead Roles
During Kathryn Manger's very first Nutcracker season with Pennsylvania Ballet in 2015, an injury and a hunch prompted artistic director Angel Corella to cast her in the role of Sugarplum Fairy. She learned it overnight. "That's all quite rare for an apprentice," says assistant artistic director Samantha Dunster, who has known the dancer since her student days in Connecticut. Now a fastidious member of the corps de ballet, Manger has performed principal roles in Cinderella and Don Quixote, connecting deeply with her partner as well as the audience.
Manger danced the role of Sugarplum Fairy while still an apprentice. Photo by Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy Pennsylvania Ballet.
Company: Pennsylvania Ballet
Age: 22
Hometown: Hartford, Connecticut
Training: The Hartt School Community Division Dance Department (formerly the School of the Hartford Ballet)
Accolades: Gold for senior female and pas de deux at the Connecticut Classic Competition, top 12 finalist at the 2012 Youth America Grand Prix
Long road to Pennsylvania: While spending a summer in Spain with Corella's company during high school, Manger knew it was a relationship she wanted to continue. She completed high school and then danced for one season each with Milwaukee Ballet II and Minnesota Ballet before she got the call from Corella to be part of his vision.
"Katie is a bottle of magic of a dancer, the pure essence of a ballerina. Onstage she looks like a giant." —Angel Corella
On being small: At first Manger was concerned that her height could be an obstacle (she's 5' 1"). "But in the corps I'm there, always in the front, arms just so. There's no hiding in the back when you're petite!"
Manger is petite but dances with bravado. Photo by Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy Pennsylvania Ballet.
The "dirty" work: In the studio Manger is extraordinarily specific, executing a rond de jambe en l'air at the barre as if her supporting knee is too hot to touch. This tiny dynamite is quietly determined in class, finishing tidily even through the wobbly days. Corella has noticed: "She's gained the respect of the company. She works equally as hard in the corps as she does in her principal roles."
Challenges and opportunities: Manger acknowledges that being cast above your rank can be nerve-racking. "It's a lot of pressure, you have to have a good mental game and prove yourself." She also insists that the process is just as important as the performance. "I don't care if I'm eighth cast and never get onstage. Learning the part is a great way to push your artistry."
In his final bow at New York City Ballet, during what should have been a heroic conclusion to a celebrated ballet career, Robert Fairchild slipped and fell. His reaction? To lie down flat on his back like he meant to do it. Then start cracking up at himself.
"He's such a ham," says his sister Megan Fairchild, with a laugh. "He's really good at selling whatever his body is doing that day. He'll turn a moment that I would totally go home and cry about into something where the audience is like, 'That's the most amazing thing ever!' "
I found a great boyfriend in my ballet company. I love how he understands my life as a professional dancer. The problem is we've started fighting whenever one of us gives the other a correction during partnering. Is dating him a bad idea?
—Lovesick, Toronto, Ontario
For the first time in more than 10 years, Janet Jackson is holding an open audition for dancers.
Even better? You could land a spot in her #JTribe simply by posting a video on social media.
Jennifer Nichols was rehearsing barefoot this winter when she got a split in the bottom of her foot. An independent choreographer, she was preparing a self-made solo to be performed as part of a new music show in Toronto, and the studio's Marley floor was usually used by winter boot–wearing musicians.
A split may not seem like a big deal. But this one led to a serious infection that would land Nichols in hospital and almost end her performing career.
The #MeToo movement has made its way to France's biggest ballet company.
An anonymous survey recently leaked to the French press revealed major turbulence at the Paris Opéra Ballet. The Straits Times reports that the survey was conducted by an internal group representing POB's dancers. In it, there are numerous claims of bullying, sexual harassment and management issues.
Nearly all of the dancers (132 out of 154) answered the questionnaire, but they didn't know it would be made public. (Around 100 of them later signed a statement saying they didn't consent to its release.)
San Francisco Ballet star Maria Kochetkova just announced that she'll be leaving the company at the end of this season, after the much-anticipated Unbound Festival. The exact date will be announced later.
Merce Cunningham would have been 99 years old today, and, as a present to the dance world, the Merce Cunningham Trust has announced a dizzying array of celebrations to unfold over the next year in honor of the groundbreaking choreographer's 2019 centennial.
"Merce liked saying he didn't want to celebrate his birthday, and yet he always enjoyed when we threw parties for him," Trevor Carlson, producer of the Merce Cunningham Centennial, said in a press release. Though the Merce Cunningham Dance Company shuttered in 2011 (two years after the choreographer's death, per his wishes), plans to celebrate his legacy range from performances to film screenings to workshops to education programs to dinner parties.
Ever since New York City Ballet's interim leadership team took over from Peter Martins, we've been curious whether they'd get a chance to try their hand at programming. (It was unclear how much Martins had done before he retired.)
As it turns out, Martins left room for Justin Peck, Rebecca Krohn, Craig Hall and Jonathan Stafford to select two of the company's six commissions for the 2018-19 season. Their choices—Kyle Abraham and Emma Portner—are surprising, and thrilling.
A watershed moment. That's how choreographer Lar Lubovitch recently described his now-classic A Brahms Symphony. Now, a group of 16 George Mason University dance majors are having their own watershed moment with that jubilant work: They will dance it at the venerable Joyce Theater in New York City, where they will close the 50th anniversary season of the Lar Lubovitch Dance Company on April 22. It's such a big deal the college president, Angel Cabrera, likened it to when the basketball team made it to the NCAA Final Four.
Last Tuesday, the Bay-Area public radio station KQED released the first of eight videos in a web series titled "If Cities Could Dance"—and folks, it's a stunner. Following three charismatic voguers around San Francisco as they #werk and eloquently describe what their artform means personally and historically, it's a three-minute turboshot of serious inspiration, a painless dance history lesson, and a poetic ode to how environment catalyzes creativity.