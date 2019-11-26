Lauren Volo, Courtesy Sudeikis

The Songs That Give Kristin Sudeikis the Chills

Lauren Wingenroth
Nov 26, 2019

Anyone who has taken Kristin Sudeikis' class knows that her love of music is contagious. It's hard to leave her classes at Broadway Dance Center or Peridance without a new favorite song—partially because she has great taste, and partially because of the experiences she builds around what she plays. Music artists have taken note: Sudeikis has become a go-to choreographer for music videos, having worked with Mumford & Sons, Ben Harper, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros and more.

Sudeikis told us about how she discovers new music, and made us a road trip-worthy playlist:

On What Draws Her to Songs

"There's something outside of me that pulls me in towards it. It's a magnetic sort of excitement when I hear a song and it gives me the chills. You can't make yourself get the chills. I'll want to go deeper into the baseline or the drum or a lyric or the way a singer's voice will hit a certain frequency, and I'll want to converse back with that song. It's almost like I want to be a part of that song."

On the Song that Launched Her Career

"When I was 13, 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)' by Eurythmics was the song I danced to that gave me my first scholarship. I was in the back of the room, dancing for my life, and Mia Michaels pulled me up onstage."

On Music & Her Choreographic Process

"It's almost always music first. I sometimes just let a playlist play and move and move and move to different songs. Then the song I'm most drawn to I'll play from the beginning and start to move the phrase to that song and find the nuances within it. There's an element of discovery while you're in motion in real time. It invites us to be fully present and listening, not just with our ears but on a cellular level."

On Moses Sumney's "Ascension" 

"He opened for Sufjan Stevens and I was massively blown away and started to research his sounds. This is a song that I play in warm up. It has a very dreamy, otherworldly feeling to it that I play especially in New York City as a juxtaposition to the city."

On How Discovering Music is Like Fishing

"I'll go somewhere and my ear will be up. I'll Shazam it or ask the DJ or the server at a restaurant. Different pals of mine are musicians or choreographers or artists and we're always passing music around. I'm also actively searching a lot. Some people fish; discovering music has been something I've always loved to do.

"I also love making mix CDs or playlists for people. If someone's going through something, make them a mix CD. If something exciting happens in someone's life, make them a mix CD."

On Why Music Is So Essential to Her Life

"To me, music is like water in that it's in us and all around us. It's essential. It nourishes, it cleanses. I can't get enough of it. I like to feel fully immersed in it. It's a force greater than any one person, something that connects us with all that's unseen. Music is simultaneously rooting and transcendent. It's exciting to me to think about creating a memory for other people with music, if i can invite them in to have a shared experience."

Latest Posts

Matthew Murphy, Courtesy Hadestown

These Downtown Choreographers Are Reshaping Dance on Broadway

Hadestown is Afra Hines' eighth Broadway musical, so she thought she knew what to expect—until she had a private rehearsal with the choreographer, David Neumann. Preparing her to be Amber Gray's understudy, he said, "You don't have to do exactly what Amber's doing—I want it to feel comfortable on your body." That was new. "A lot of times when you're an understudy," Hines says, "they want the choreography to be exact, exact, exact."

Audiences are being surprised too, as directors like Diane Paulus, Rachel Chavkin and Daniel Fish bring them shows developed away from Broadway. With collaborators from their old neighborhoods, they are opening Broadway to new influences and practices. Judging by last season, Broadway doesn't mind.

Quinn Wharton

This Dancer Uses Waacking to Teach Self-Empowerment

When Samara Cohen signed up for her first waacking class at Broadway Dance Center in 2004, she had no idea that it would change her life—and help create her persona, Princess Lockerooo.

"My first waacking teacher, Brian 'Footwork' Green, was the only person teaching it in New York and is responsible for initiating the resurgence," she says of the style, which originated in gay clubs in California during the 1970s. "He introduced me to my mentor, 'Soul Train' legend Tyrone Proctor, and I fell in love with the dance."

Jayme Thornton (2)

Congrats to the Dance Magazine Harkness Promise Awardees

All net proceeds from the Dance Magazine Awards ceremony go towards the Harkness Promise Awards, which grant $5,000 and 40 hours of studio space to innovative young choreographers. This year's awardees are Bobbi Jene Smith and Caleb Teicher.

