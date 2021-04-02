Friday Film Break: "Sit Still" for Films.Dance

Dance Magazine
Apr 02, 2021

Looking for a lesson on self-expression? Seven-year-old Adeline Kerry Cruz serves it up straight with her gripping performance in this film, titled "Sit Still." Choreographed by krumper Russell "Gutta" Ferguson (Season 6 winner of "So You Think You Can Dance") and directed by Vincent René-Lortie, the work captures the frustration, loneliness and vulnerability that just about all of us have felt over the past year.

"Sit Still" was produced as part of Jacob Jonas The Company's Films.Dance festival, which is premiering 15 dance films from artists across the world—releasing a new one each Monday through May 3.

Related Articles Around the Web
dance films krumping jacob jonas the company friday film break

Latest Posts

Courtesy Bloch
Badge
BLOCH

The BLOCHspot + Alcyone Sneaker Are What Dancers Actually Need in 2021

Almost a year later and...yep, we're still in a global pandemic. As COVID-19 drags on, your pre-pandemic footwear is probably on its last legs by now (if it was ever up to dancing all day on floors that aren't sprung). And even when we do finally return to the stage, dancing in non-traditional spaces is a trend that's likely to stick around. Sporting a new pair of kicks designed specially for dancers might be just the boost you need to meet the dance world's "new normal" head-on.

Here, everything you need to know about the next-generation sneaker and handy spin spot that'll make this spring feel like the fresh start dancers deserve.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
dancewear shoes alcyone bloch spot bloch
bloch
February 2021