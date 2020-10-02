Friday Film Break: "7:30/7:30" by Ashley Laracey and Troy Schumacher

Oct 02, 2020

Raising twins is never easy. But doing it during a pandemic? That's a challenge that requires a special kind of grace.

This short film, created by New York City Ballet dancers Troy Schumacher and Ashley Laracey earlier this summer, captures a day in their lockdown life with babies Willa and Charlie. Despite the constant busy-ness of feeding the twins, doing laundry, walking the dog and trying to squeeze in moments to work out their bodies, and—in the case of Schumacher—fine-tune some choreography, what comes through more than anything is the sweetness of precious family time together.

The film is a Works & Process Artists Virtual Commission. The program has pledged to grant more than $150,000 for artists to create work during the pandemic. Sixty WPA videos are available to watch on YouTube, with more to come.

Quinn Wharton

The Muscle You Should Never Neglect If You Want to Avoid Injury

Dancers are often on their feet for up to 12 hours a day. Not surprisingly, that can lead to a lot of fatigue in the lower leg muscles. And when muscles are tired, the rate of injury increases. But one muscle in particular turns out to make a huge difference: An in-house study at The Australian Ballet has shown that improving calf-strength endurance can reduce ankle injuries by half.

Back in 2003, concerned by the number of ankle injuries resulting in surgery—predominantly posterior impingement—Dr. Sue Mayes, director of artistic health and principal physiotherapist at The Australian Ballet, organized a physical screening of all the dancers. The result­s were surprising. Despite the fact that ballet dancers are known for their sculpted calf muscles, many showed poor calf endurance. Most notable was the fact that the dancers who could not perform 25 consecutive single-leg heel raises were the ones who had experienced ankle pain in the last six months.

