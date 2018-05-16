- The Latest
Sprucing Up Swan Lake: Liam Scarlett Balances the Old and the New at The Royal Ballet
A new production of Swan Lake is no small undertaking—especially at The Royal Ballet, where the last one, staged by Sir Anthony Dowell, lasted 30 years. When it came to replacing it, director Kevin O'Hare opted for a British choreographer who grew up with Dowell's version: Liam Scarlett, a former first artist with and current artist in residence at The Royal Ballet, took up the challenge in tandem with designer John Macfarlane.
Set to debut this month in London, Scarlett's first staging of a 19th-century ballet aims to strike a balance between tradition and narrative coherence, with a renewed attention to character detail. "Kevin and I were both keen to keep it vey classical, to honor what Petipa and Ivanov did and then pay homage to the history of Swan Lake within The Royal Ballet," the 31-year-old says.
It's an illustrious legacy: The Royal's first production was the work of Nikolai Sergeyev, the ballet master who smuggled notations of numerous Petipa ballets out of Russia. Sir Frederick Ashton later choreographed some numbers, one of which, the Neapolitan Dance, has endured—and will live on in Scarlett's production. "I danced it a lot, and it's such a great piece—ridiculously hard," Scarlett says with a laugh.
Iconic scenes, including the white act, the Act I pas de trois and the Black Swan pas de deux, will remain more or less untouched, although Scarlett says Alexei Ratmansky's recent reconstruction of the 1895 original (for Zurich Ballet and La Scala, based on Sergeyev's notation) provided food for thought. Scarlett will choreograph the rest, including the Act I corps numbers and most of the national dances.
"I'm in essence trying to ghostwrite someone else's work," Liam Scarlett says of helming The Royal Ballet's new production of Swan Lake. Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy ROH
In order to keep the story fresh, Scarlett homed in on Siegfried's character. "He's the one who takes us through the entire ballet," he says. "I tried to crack his side of the story. He's a mortal man chasing some immortal being or idea: Is Odette real? Does she represent something that's missing in his life?" Von Rothbart will be another pivotal, albeit non-dancing, role, onstage from Act I as the Queen's advisor. "There's a backstory as to why he's changed Odette, who used to be a princess—maybe he's destroyed her kingdom, and he now has the ambition to try and ruin the palace."
Six different casts will take the stage for the first run this month. For Scarlett, working with them on Swan Lake has been a welcome change of pace from making his own choreography: "I'm in essence trying to ghostwrite someone else's work, without creating something that is selfish."
The June 12 performance will be broadcast live to select cinemas in the U.S., U.K. and Europe. Visit roh.org.uk/cinemas for details.
As a teacher, Ashley Tuttle is known for her lightning-fast petit allégro combinations. But her students might be surprised to learn that speed did not come naturally to her. "When I joined American Ballet Theatre at 16, I was an adagio dancer," says Tuttle. "I had to learn to be fast."
Many dancers immediately become tense when they think about moving faster, causing their bodies to stiffen and their shoulders to creep up. As counterintuitive as it may feel, you will find more success in doing the opposite. "To go faster, we have to go deeper and breathe more expansively," says contemporary teacher and choreographer Kristin Sudeikis. Even if speed doesn't come naturally, you can become a faster mover by working on your physical and mental agility.
You could say that a perk of dancing with Los Angeles Ballet is its proximity to Hollywood. It's no wonder, then, that when actor and comedian Kevin Hart was looking for someone to teach ballet lessons for his new "What the Fit" YouTube show, he reached out to the nearby company. The series follows Hart and his celebrity friends as they try different forms of exercise (such as sumo wrestling and goat yoga), with hilarious results. For his ballet episode, Hart brings along Hangover star Ken Jeong—and the dancers do their best to keep these madcap comedians under control.
When 59-second clips of "This is America" began to take over my Insta feed last week, I didn't know how to feel. Graphic images from the music video showed the execution of a man with a guitar and the mass shooting of a church choir.
What truly struck me was physical and facial animation of Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino, as well as the gaggle of children shadowing his movement. Many saw the dance as a distraction from the mayhem in the background.
Dancers are always trying to find more flexibility in their bodies. But what's the best way to do it?
We asked former dancers Ann and Chris Frederick, creators of Fascial Stretch Therapy, which targets connective tissue rather than isolating individual muscles. They recommend following these five principles to find the greatest range of motion within your body:
You're standing backstage, and your mind won't stop racing.
What if, after weeks of rehearsal, you suddenly forget the choreography? What if that terrible critic gives you yet another embarrassing review? Did you remember to sew your pointe shoes correctly? Why won't your partner stop cracking his darn hip joint? Why can't you stop freaking out?
My parents are worried that dancing professionally will interfere with my education, even though I have friends who dance and take college courses. I can't go to a university the usual way when I'm trying to make it in contemporary ballet. Can you help me explain my situation to them?
—Lauren, Miami, FL
The role of Harlequin in Marius Petipa's comic ballet Harlequinade is one American Ballet Theatre dancer Gabe Stone Shayer knows quite well. He first performed a variation of the role when he was just nine years old. Today, he explores commedia dell'arte in Alexei Ratmansky's new take on the ballet, premiering at the Metropolitan Opera House this June.
We stepped into a rehearsal of Harlequinade with Shayer and fellow ABT dancer Cassandra Trenary for our "In The Studio" series:
While there are more women making dance than ever before, the question still swirls: Do they have the same programming and mentoring opportunities as their male counterparts? This spring, Ballet West and the University of Southern California are choosing to tackle the question head-on, with performances and residencies that focus on female dancemakers.
Dancers are physical communicators. It is both our profession and our passion. But what happens when the music stops and there is a break in rehearsals?
Our communication doesn't end when the choreography is completed. The truth is, the way you act at rest can make or break your career. Ballet masters, choreographers and artistic directors see meaning in all forms of body language, not just those that happen while the music is playing.