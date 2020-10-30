Friday Film Break: Lil Buck's "Nobody Knows"

Dance Magazine
Oct 30, 2020

In Lil Buck's new film "Nobody Knows," the Memphis jookin' star absorbs both the beat and the lyrics of that famous gospel song straight into his body. Not only showing off the impressive footwork and liquid arm waves we've come to expect from Buck, his deeply soulful performance captures his struggle as a Black man in America. In one particularly moving moment, he freezes, arching back as the music is silenced, replaced by a protest shout of "No justice, no peace."

Buck writes in the YouTube description: "Some things have to be felt to be understood and when I was a child, there was nothing that made me FEEL more than dance or the Church Choir." Directed by David Javier and co-produced by Red Bull Dance and Javier's IMGN Films, this work combines dance with Pastor T.L. Barrett & The Youth For Christ Choir's infectious version of the gospel song to produce serious feels.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
memphis jookin charles riley lil buck friday film break

Latest Posts

Courtesy Ava Noble
Badge
USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance

Go Behind the Scenes of USC Kaufman’s Virtual Dance Festival

Now more than ever, the students of USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance are embodying their program's vision: "The New Movement."

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, the dance world continues to be faced with unprecedented challenges, but USC Kaufman's faculty and BFA students haven't shied away from them. While many schools have had to cancel events or scale them back to live-from-my-living-room streams, USC Kaufman has embraced the situation and taken on impressive endeavors, like expanding its online recruitment efforts.

November 1 to 13, USC Kaufman will present A/Part To/Gather, a virtual festival featuring world premieres from esteemed faculty and guest choreographers, student dance films and much more. All semester long, they've rehearsed via Zoom from their respective student apartments or hometowns. And they haven't solely been dancing. "You have a rehearsal process, and then a filming process, and a production process of putting it together," says assistant professor of practice Jennifer McQuiston Lott of the prerecorded and professionally edited festival.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
virtual festival covid-19 coronavirus college dance programs usc kaufman
usc kaufman