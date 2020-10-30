Friday Film Break: Lil Buck's "Nobody Knows"

In Lil Buck's new film "Nobody Knows," the Memphis jookin' star absorbs both the beat and the lyrics of that famous gospel song straight into his body. Not only showing off the impressive footwork and liquid arm waves we've come to expect from Buck, his deeply soulful performance captures his struggle as a Black man in America. In one particularly moving moment, he freezes, arching back as the music is silenced, replaced by a protest shout of "No justice, no peace."
Buck writes in the YouTube description: "Some things have to be felt to be understood and when I was a child, there was nothing that made me FEEL more than dance or the Church Choir." Directed by David Javier and co-produced by Red Bull Dance and Javier's IMGN Films, this work combines dance with Pastor T.L. Barrett & The Youth For Christ Choir's infectious version of the gospel song to produce serious feels.