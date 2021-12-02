Documentation from Lins Derry's choreographic interfaces design research

Courtesy Derry

Lins Derry Designs the Movements That We Use to Interact With Technology

Sydney Skybetter With Assistance From Madeline Greenberg
Dec 02, 2021

As a principal at metaLAB (at) Harvard, Lins Derry thinks through how humans and emerging technologies work with one another. She is one of the world's foremost experts on the design of choreographic interfaces: the practice of using carefully designed bodily motions (think: using "pinch-to-zoom" or swiping right or left on your mobile device) to bring humans and computers into productive dialogue. "I take choreographic models and think about how they apply to different design processes," says Derry. "How can interactive systems penetrate proprioception, and how can the body relay information back to those systems?"

Lins Derry dances barefoot on a wet concrete outcropping, surrounding by seagulls as waves crash behind her. Her eyes are closed as she raises her right arm and leg, both bent at ninety degree angles.

Lins Derry

Stephen Texeira, Courtesy Derry

Her history in dance powerfully animates her work. Derry has danced with Pascal Rioult Dance Theatre and TAKE Dance in New York City, José Navas/Compagnie Flak in Montreal and Hope Mohr Dance in San Francisco. For five years she ran her own company, Linsdans, as a platform for her solo performance work.

Now, through metaLAB, Derry has been experimenting with technologies of machine vision and machine learning to interpret audience movements at Harvard Art Museums, allowing visitors to interact with screen-based projects. She is also in the process of creating Data Sensorium, a transmedia performance piece that translates her movements into a projected visualization.

"As a dancer, I liked tinkering with things in my head, not just with my body," Derry says. "Now, I'm a choreographer, not in the dance world."

Derry, shown in profile, tips her head to the left. The image is labeled "time" and "algorithmic." Below, text reads, "release the weight of your head to the left until you have zoomed in to your desired perspective."

Documentation from Lins Derry's choreographic interfaces design research

Courtesy Derry

Related Articles Around the Web
lins derry choreographic interfaces metalab at harvard

Latest Posts

AMDA students learn how to present their best selves on camera. Photo by Trae Patton, Courtesy AMDA
Badge
AMDA

AMDA's 4 Tips for Acing Your Next Audition

Ah, audition day. The flurry of new choreography, the long lines of dancers, the wait for callbacks. It's an environment dancers know well, but it can also come with great stress. Learning how to be best prepared for the big day is often the key to staying calm and performing to your fullest potential (and then some).

This concept is the throughline of the curriculum at American Musical and Dramatic Academy, where dance students spend all four years honing their audition skills.

"You're always auditioning," says Santana Trujillo, AMDA's dance outreach manager and a graduate of its BFA program. On campus in Los Angeles and New York City, students have access to dozens of audition opportunities every semester.

For advice on how dancers can put their best foot forward at professional auditions, Dance Magazine recently spoke with Trujillo, as well as AMDA faculty members Michelle Elkin and Genevieve Carson. Catch the whole conversation below, and read on for highlights.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
higher ed amda auditions
amda
July 2021