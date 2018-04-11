- The Latest
The 5 Secrets to Singing & Dancing Simultaneously, According to Broadway's Go-To Vocal Coach
At the end of Act I in Broadway's Mean Girls, the entire ensemble performs high-energy choreography while belting what Kamille Upshaw says is "a million notes at once." Though Upshaw is a Juilliard-trained dancer who made her Broadway debut in Hamilton, nothing, she says, could prepare her for this moment. "Singing while dancing is just hard," Upshaw says. "It takes patience, focus and compromise."
For Upshaw, voice lessons have been a game changer, and building stamina was key. "The way you support your breath while singing is the complete opposite way in which dancers use their breath," she says. So when it comes time to combine your singing skills and dancing chops, how do you make it happen without missing a note or a step? Start with this advice from Broadway's go-to vocal coach, Liz Caplan.
1. It's All About That Breath
The greatest challenge for dancers is learning to manage their breath, says Caplan. The problem, she says, is that dancers are trained to lift and suck in their bodies—sometimes even holding their breath—while singers need to do the opposite. "Dancers generally use a high sternum breath, while singing uses a diaphragmatic breath that allows for the lungs to fully expand," Caplan says. "Dancers don't want to breathe like that because it results in sticking your stomach out, but in singing, you have to feel the expansiveness of the lungs and opening of the rib cage." A trained vocal coach (and a lot of practice) can help you find that balance.
2. Get Rid of Tension
Caplan guides students through a careful warm-up, starting with a breathing series and what she calls stand-up yoga, which allows singers to get warm before an audition or performance without having to get on the floor. Then, she identifies where her students store tension in their bodies, whether it's the neck, shoulders or rhomboids. "If you're holding tension, oxygen has basically stopped," Caplan says. "Your singing voice is going to be very stuck or, at absolute best, thinner than you want it to sound." By doing a full-body warm-up, you'll get optimal airflow through the body.
3. Don't Just Stand Still
Miami City Ballet dancer Christina Spigner works out on a trampoline. Photo via MCB
Caplan suggests dancers practice moving while singing. "Get on a treadmill or trampoline and listen to material you know and love, then start singing, first at a lower speed," she says. "How long can you go before you're winded in the middle of a syllable?" Work on improving your speed and endurance over time.
4. You Sing What You Eat
Photo by Caroline Attwood on Unsplash
Following a nutrient-dense diet is important as a dancer, but it becomes even more vital when you add multifaceted performing to the mix. "If you're not eating a balanced diet, your singing voice is going to be weak," Caplan says. "You need enough protein so your blood sugar levels are steady, because if they start to droop, your voice will follow suit. If you're empty, it's going to be detrimental to your sense of balance and power."
5. Take the Sick Day
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
Powering through when you have a cold can lead to long-term damage, and undo the months or years of vocal training you've done. "People don't want to call out sick, so they figure out how to navigate not being able to breathe, or the fact that they're coughing," Caplan says. "But the body adjusts to that. It becomes the new normal, and we have to do a lot of reparation therapy to get your breathing back to its full capacity." See a doctor if you aren't sure whether it's safe to sing.
In his final bow at New York City Ballet, during what should have been a heroic conclusion to a celebrated ballet career, Robert Fairchild slipped and fell. His reaction? To lie down flat on his back like he meant to do it. Then start cracking up at himself.
"He's such a ham," says his sister Megan Fairchild, with a laugh. "He's really good at selling whatever his body is doing that day. He'll turn a moment that I would totally go home and cry about into something where the audience is like, 'That's the most amazing thing ever!' "
I found a great boyfriend in my ballet company. I love how he understands my life as a professional dancer. The problem is we've started fighting whenever one of us gives the other a correction during partnering. Is dating him a bad idea?
—Lovesick, Toronto, Ontario
For the first time in more than 10 years, Janet Jackson is holding an open audition for dancers.
Even better? You could land a spot in her #JTribe simply by posting a video on social media.
Jennifer Nichols was rehearsing barefoot this winter when she got a split in the bottom of her foot. An independent choreographer, she was preparing a self-made solo to be performed as part of a new music show in Toronto, and the studio's Marley floor was usually used by winter boot–wearing musicians.
A split may not seem like a big deal. But this one led to a serious infection that would land Nichols in hospital and almost end her performing career.
The #MeToo movement has made its way to France's biggest ballet company.
An anonymous survey recently leaked to the French press revealed major turbulence at the Paris Opéra Ballet. The Straits Times reports that the survey was conducted by an internal group representing POB's dancers. In it, there are numerous claims of bullying, sexual harassment and management issues.
Nearly all of the dancers (132 out of 154) answered the questionnaire, but they didn't know it would be made public. (Around 100 of them later signed a statement saying they didn't consent to its release.)
San Francisco Ballet star Maria Kochetkova just announced that she'll be leaving the company at the end of this season, after the much-anticipated Unbound Festival. The exact date will be announced later.
Merce Cunningham would have been 99 years old today, and, as a present to the dance world, the Merce Cunningham Trust has announced a dizzying array of celebrations to unfold over the next year in honor of the groundbreaking choreographer's 2019 centennial.
"Merce liked saying he didn't want to celebrate his birthday, and yet he always enjoyed when we threw parties for him," Trevor Carlson, producer of the Merce Cunningham Centennial, said in a press release. Though the Merce Cunningham Dance Company shuttered in 2011 (two years after the choreographer's death, per his wishes), plans to celebrate his legacy range from performances to film screenings to workshops to education programs to dinner parties.
Ever since New York City Ballet's interim leadership team took over from Peter Martins, we've been curious whether they'd get a chance to try their hand at programming. (It was unclear how much Martins had done before he retired.)
As it turns out, Martins left room for Justin Peck, Rebecca Krohn, Craig Hall and Jonathan Stafford to select two of the company's six commissions for the 2018-19 season. Their choices—Kyle Abraham and Emma Portner—are surprising, and thrilling.
A watershed moment. That's how choreographer Lar Lubovitch recently described his now-classic A Brahms Symphony. Now, a group of 16 George Mason University dance majors are having their own watershed moment with that jubilant work: They will dance it at the venerable Joyce Theater in New York City, where they will close the 50th anniversary season of the Lar Lubovitch Dance Company on April 22. It's such a big deal the college president, Angel Cabrera, likened it to when the basketball team made it to the NCAA Final Four.
Last Tuesday, the Bay-Area public radio station KQED released the first of eight videos in a web series titled "If Cities Could Dance"—and folks, it's a stunner. Following three charismatic voguers around San Francisco as they #werk and eloquently describe what their artform means personally and historically, it's a three-minute turboshot of serious inspiration, a painless dance history lesson, and a poetic ode to how environment catalyzes creativity.