6 Long Ballet Skirts We're Obsessing Over This Fall
Longer ballet skirts are having a major moment. We've seen them popping up in the Instagram studio clips of dance fashionistas around the world—from American Ballet Theatre's Isabella Boylston to The Royal Ballet's Beatriz Stix-Brunell to Berlin State Ballet's Iana Salenko. And with cooler weather on the way, we have a feeling we'll be seeing even more calf-length skirts.
Beyond being trendy, long ballet skirts give any studio ensemble a sophisticated prima ballerina vibe (hi, Natalia Makarova). Try out one of these long skirt options.
Mirella Georgette Wrap Skirt
via Bloch Inc.
It doesn't get much more classical than this just-below-the-knee wrap option. The black skirt will match every leotard you own—whether you choose a monochromatic black-on-black look or want to tone down one of your brighter leos.