Friday Film Break: Sara Silkin's "LOST MIND" for L.A. Contemporary Dance

Dance Magazine
Jan 15, 2021

In a surrealist and deeply emotional film directed by Sara Silkin, the dancers of "LOST MIND," Hyosun Choi and JM Rodriguez of L.A. Contemporary Dance Company, grapple with the turmoil resulting from mental illness. Although Silkin's inspiration stemmed from her personal relationship with her father, her message has become increasingly relatable following a year defined by historical events and experiences that have impacted the mental health of many. The film's music is by Patrick Watson and narration by Lori Dorfman.

friday film break la contemporary dance mental health

