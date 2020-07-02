Congrats to "Lying Together," Our June Video of the Month Contest Winner

Dance Magazine
Jul 02, 2020

In "Lying Together," dancers from Hong Kong Ballet perform Corey Baker's eclectic choreography at a series of visually striking locales across Hong Kong.

Latest Posts

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company's Penda N'diaye and Barrington Hinds, shot by Jacob Jonas at the de Young museum

A Look Inside the Elite Instameet #CamerasandDancers

Shortly after starting Jacob Jonas The Company in 2014, Jacob Jonas, then 21, realized there was a major hole in the dance industry. "Not many companies were taking advantage of digital marketing," he says.

He knew how much social media could get people to engage with art. So he created his own online empire called #CamerasandDancers, a monthly, location-specific Instameet with a hashtag that has been viewed millions of times. The project brings together top dancers, interesting architecture and elite movement photographers—the intersection of which results in truly exquisite dance photography.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS