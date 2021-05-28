Friday Film Break: "Aisha" by Starinah "Star" Dixon for M.A.D.D. Rhythms

Dance Magazine
May 28, 2021

To celebrate National Tap Dance Day earlier this week, Chicago's M.A.D.D. Rhythms released two new dance videos, including "Aisha," choreographed by the group's assistant director Starinah "Star" Dixon. To a song of the same name, written by McCoy Tyner and performed by John Coltrane, the company members perform a joyful, romantic dance filled with infectious rhythms. The film was directed and edited by Adam Salinas with Alexander Lakin as director of photography.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
m.a.d.d. rhythms tap dance films dance film friday film break

Latest Posts

Marcie Parker, Courtesy Red Door Dance Academy
Badge
Stagestep Flooring

There’s No Better Time Than Now to Upgrade Your Flooring: Here's How

Studio owners: The light at the end of the recital tunnel is in sight, and your summer intensive won't start for a few weeks after that. Now is the time to tackle all those pesky studio-upkeep projects that you can't deal with while dancers are literally underfoot. Longtime studio owners Marisa Mailhes (of Red Door Dance Academy) and Misty Lown (of Misty's Dance Unlimited) have both relied on this timing in the past to upgrade their buildings' dance flooring—and they're here to show you how Stagestep Flooring helped them get it done with a minimum of stress.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
flooring studio owners sponsored sponsored content stagestep
stagestep
May 2021