3 Performance Streams You Won't Want to Miss This Month

Looking to break up your latest Netflix binge with some great dance? We've got you covered. Here are three performances we've bookmarked for at-home viewing.
Beacon of Hope
Hope Boykin
Jerry Metellus, Courtesy Annenberg
A year after her final onstage appearance with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Hope Boykin is only ramping up. This month, she makes her Philadelphia choreographic debut. The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts plans to livestream HopeBoykinDance from its stage (sans in-person audience) as the small troupe—including Boykin herself—performs new works. The ticketed stream on March 11 will be followed by a Q&A; the program will be available on demand through March 13. annenbergcenter.org.
Dancer Watching in Dallas
Nycole Ray's Opaque
Brian Guilliaux, Courtesy DBDT
Observers in Dallas may have noted dancers appear-ing outside their natural habitats of the studio and the stage this winter. The reason? Dallas Black Dance Theatre's digital season, for which existing repertory has been filmed, in part, at outdoor locations around the company's home city. Its professional training company, DBDT: Encore!, presents the newest installment this month. The triple bill features Rennie Harris' Hate 2 Luv U, Katarzyna Skarpetowska's Tidal Intersections and Encore! artistic director Nycole Ray's Opaque. Streaming March 13. dbdt.com.
Grand Force
Grand Rapids Ballet's Nigel Tau in rehearsal
Scott Rasmussen, Courtesy GRB
Grand Rapids Ballet continues its digital season with pieces by no fewer than nine choreographers for its Collective Force program. Works by Danielle Rowe, Adam Hougland, Amy Seiwert, Katarzyna Skarpetowska and Trey McIntyre join premieres by Penny Saunders, Jennifer Archibald, Edwaard Liang and artistic director James Sofranko, whose piece features the music of cellist Jordan Hamilton. Tickets, outside of season subscriptions, begin at $15 and grant unlimited viewing for the duration of the program. March 26–28. grballet.com.