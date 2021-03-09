DBDT: Encore! in Katarzyna Skarpetowska's Tidal Intersections

Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy DBDT

3 Performance Streams You Won't Want to Miss This Month

Courtney Escoyne
Mar 09, 2021

Looking to break up your latest Netflix binge with some great dance? We've got you covered. Here are three performances we've bookmarked for at-home viewing.

Beacon of Hope

Hope Boykin, a dark-skinned Black woman with a shaved head, hearing wearing high heels and a black cocktail dress, balances on one leg, head gently tipped toward her popped foot.

Hope Boykin

Jerry Metellus, Courtesy Annenberg

A year after her final onstage appearance with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Hope Boykin is only ramping up. This month, she makes her Philadelphia choreographic debut. The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts plans to livestream HopeBoykinDance from its stage (sans in-person audience) as the small troupe—including Boykin herself—performs new works. The ticketed stream on March 11 will be followed by a Q&A; the program will be available on demand through March 13. annenbergcenter.org.

Dancer Watching in Dallas

Two Black dancers pose against a grey background, both in voluminous black skirts. One faces the camera with eyes serenely closed, one hand cupped at her waist. The other faces her, pressing one hand against her cheek, the other hand extended so his fingertips rest in her palm.

Nycole Ray's Opaque

Brian Guilliaux, Courtesy DBDT

Observers in Dallas may have noted dancers appear-ing outside their natural habitats of the studio and the stage this winter. The reason? Dallas Black Dance Theatre's digital season, for which existing repertory has been filmed, in part, at outdoor locations around the company's home city. Its professional training company, DBDT: Encore!, presents the newest installment this month. The triple bill features Rennie Harris' Hate 2 Luv U, Katarzyna Skarpetowska's Tidal Intersections and Encore! artistic director Nycole Ray's Opaque. Streaming March 13. dbdt.com.

Grand Force

A white male dancer in rehearsal wear poses in parallel second position relev\u00e9, arms pressing out. At the front of the room, two screens showing a choreographer demonstrating on video call rest on a table.

Grand Rapids Ballet's Nigel Tau in rehearsal

Scott Rasmussen, Courtesy GRB

Grand Rapids Ballet continues its digital season with pieces by no fewer than nine choreographers for its Collective Force program. Works by Danielle Rowe, Adam Hougland, Amy Seiwert, Katarzyna Skarpetowska and Trey McIntyre join premieres by Penny Saunders, Jennifer Archibald, Edwaard Liang and artistic director James Sofranko, whose piece features the music of cellist Jordan Hamilton. Tickets, outside of season subscriptions, begin at $15 and grant unlimited viewing for the duration of the program. March 26–28. grballet.com.

