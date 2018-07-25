Giveaways Jul. 25, 2018 09:18AM EST
Marianela Nuñez Is Our Next Cover Star—And We're Giving Away A Pair of Her Signed Pointe Shoes
You could be the proud owner of pointe shoes Marianela Nuñez wore during Swan Lake. Photo by Bill Cooper
The secret's out! Marianela Nuñez, The Royal Ballet's crown jewel for 20 years and counting, will be gracing the cover of our September issue. We talked to her about everything from why she loves tidying up to dancing with her ex-husband.
Can't wait till our September issue to get your Queen Marianela fix? You're in luck. The Royal's production of Swan Lake, starring Nuñez as Odette/Odile, is playing in cinemas throughout the country from now until September 15th.
Believe it or not, it gets better: We're giving away a pair of pointe shoes Nuñez wore during the production, signed by the artist herself. Enter below for a chance to win!
