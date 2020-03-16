It's grim out there right now, as the world comes to grips with the scope of the coronavirus pandemic. But while social distancing efforts may mean canceled dance classes and performances, there are still so many ways to find joy in dance. And nobody combines "joy" and "dance" better than Mark Kanemura, the Instacelebrity and former Lady Gaga dancer, who has started to host virtual dance parties on Instagram.

Kanemura's 663K-odd followers have been (digitally) gathering daily since Thursday for his Instagram Live dance parties, in which he not only gets down "with" the crowd, but also checks in with everyone to see how they're feeling in this surreal moment. Because Mark is essentially a rainbow in human form, the 10-minute dance breaks involve "wigs, fans, confetti and a lot of really great pop music," as he told TODAY.

For more details about the next party, keep your eyes glued to Kanemura's (generally delightful) Insta account. If you're stuck at home, if you're missing the dance studio, if you're just looking for some more happiness in your life: Join in. BYORW (bring your own rainbow wig).

