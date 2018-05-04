- The Latest
Meg Stuart's NSFW Choreography Explores Extreme Intimacy
American choreographer Meg Stuart, who is based in Brussels and Berlin, brings her wildly unpredictable choreography to the Skirball Center. For this production, Until Our Hearts Stop (2015), the international cast of six dancers and three musicians aims to recapture a sense of free play. But Stuart's version of "play" contains as much struggle and strangeness as delight. The dancers in her company, Damaged Goods, get tangled in a physical intimacy that can be either sensitive or bizarre. May 4–5. nyuskirball.org.
Want to feel really old? Your fave dance crew from Center Stage has been reminding us that this week marks 18 years since the premiere of the greatest dance movie of all time. But no matter how many years have passed, it seems the cast is still divided on the whole Cooper-Charlie-Jody love triangle.
Team Charlie
American Ballet Theatre principal Stella Abrera kicked off the #TBT with a cute premiere pic alongside former ABT soloist and husband Sascha Radetsky. While Abrera doesn't actually make an appearance in the movie, Radetsky was one of the stars as Charlie, the American Ballet Academy student with a heart of gold.
Looking for your next audition shoe? Shot at and in collaboration with Broadway Dance Center, Só Dança has launched a new collection of shoes working with some pretty famous faces of the musical theater world! Offered in two different styles and either 2.5" or 3" heels, top industry professionals are loving how versatile and supportive these shoes are! Pro tip: The heel is centered under the body so you can feel confident and stable!
Last month, Kyle Abraham was announced as one of the six choreographers contributing new work to New York City Ballet's 2018-19 season.
In its 70-year history, NYCB has only commissioned four black choreographers—all men: John Alleyne and Ulysses Dove in 1994, Dance Theatre of Harlem's Robert Garland in collaboration with Robert LaFosse in 2000, and Albert Evans in 2002 and 2005. It's been 11 years since Evans, an NYCB alum, made work for the company and 18 years since a black choreographer outside of NYCB has been invited to choreograph.
Take a moment to take that in.
Dancers are more than just vessels performing set material. We make contributions to creative processes all the time. Some of these are obvious: We often improvise material or generate entire phrases to be incorporated into a work. Others are more innocuous: Dancers are sometimes asked to give feedback that ends up shaping the composition of a work.
This is choreography.
Ever wonder why some dancers' port de bras appears to be disconnected from their body? It typically comes down to how they stabilize their shoulder blades, says Marimba Gold-Watts, Pilates instructor to dancers like Robert Fairchild.
"Dancers often hear the cue to pull down on their latissimus,"—the biggest muscle in the back—"which doesn't allow the shoulder blades to lie flat," she says. "It makes the bottom tips of the shoulder blades wing, or flare out, off the rib cage."
Oh, socks: What are we gonna do with you? Many dancers—ourselves definitely included—have a love-hate relationship with this unassuming member of the footwear family. On the one hand, they feel oh-so-essential for pulling off endless turns in contemporary class. On the other hand, we've heard our fair share of horror stories from fellow dancers of catastrophic slips that led directly to serious injuries. Then what's a dancer to do? We're so glad you asked.
Below are five of our favorite dancer socks that won't let you down (literally or figuratively).
Is there anything that can match the absurdity of the Deadpool 2 marketing campaign? (For the comic book/superhero unaware, Deadpool is a mouthy, fourth-wall-breaking character played by A-lister Ryan Reynolds at the movies.)
Probably not, as the music video for "Ashes" (Céline Dion's contribution to the film's soundtrack) demonstrates. In it, the elegant, dramatic singer is joined onstage by Deadpool, who proceeds to dance...actually rather well.
So the real question we're asking is, Who the heck is that dancer in a Deadpool costume and heels?!
Just when we thought we could no longer be surprised by the headlines coming out of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, a New York Magazine report has our jaws on the floor.
The latest former Trump aide to be interviewed by Mueller is a man named Michael Caputo, who worked for the President during the campaign, but has since moved on to more artistic endeavors. Like producing ballets. For Diana Vishneva.
Sometimes you have to wonder if Misty Copeland has secretly found an extra day in the week that the rest of us don't know about.
Yesterday, in the midst of gearing up for American Ballet Theatre's spring season, she celebrated the launch of her latest high-profile project: Under Armour's Misty Copeland Signature Collection.
Donald McKayle was a legend in dance, with a long list of accolades, awards and accomplishments well-documented after his recent passing. But those of us who were lucky enough to be his students, either in a classroom or rehearsal studio, know he displayed his greatest talent in his role of master teacher.
A dance teacher like no other, he could draw creative expression and physical determination out of his students they didn't know they had access to. He saw it inside them, and he drew it out with grace, command and clarity, as if it were something he simply expected. His approach was never demeaning or condescending; he knew you could do it, only you hadn't tried it yet.
He used to say to the young dancers in his undergraduate performing group, the UCI Etude Ensemble, while rehearsing a particularly challenging section: "I know…Now, do it again and jump higher," all the while smiling and singing to them.