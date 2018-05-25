- The Latest
- News
- Breaking Stereotypes
- Rant & Rave
- Dance As Activism
- Dancers Trending
- Viral Videos
- The Dancer's Toolkit
- Health & Body
- Dance Training
- Career Advice
- Style & Beauty
- Dance Auditions
- Giveaways
- Search
- Guides & Resources
- Performance Calendar
- College Guide
- About
- Dance Magazine Awards
- Meet The Editors
- Contact Us
- Advertise/Media Kit
- Classifieds
- Buy A Single Issue
- Give A Gift Subscription
7 Memorial Day Weekend Dance Sales You Don't Want to Miss
Considering we practically live in our dance clothes, there's really no such thing as having too many leotards, tights or leggings (no matter what our mom or friends say!). That's why we treat every sale as an opportunity to stock up. And thanks to the holiday weekend, you can shop all of your dancewear go-tos or try something totally new for as much as 50% less than the usual price.
Here are the eight sales we're most excited about—from online options to in-store retailers that will help you find the perfect fit. Happy Memorial Day (and shopping)!
25% Off Danskin
Now through Monday, Danskin's site will automatically take 25% off your entire purchase at checkout. Even new items like their Pintuck Detail Floral Print Sports Bra and Pintuck Detail Legging (pictured here) are fair game.
15% Off The Dance Shop
The Dance Shop is offering 15% off everything in their inventory on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, including tights, leotards (like Tiler Peck's Body Wrappers designs) and even warm-ups. If you live in the area, you can also visit their store in Altoona, PA on Saturday to check everything out in person.
You can also shop your fave Body Wrappers picks in person at the following stores:
Boulder Body Wear — 2850 Arapahoe Rd. Unit 104 Lafayette, CO 80026
Assemble Dancewear — 4425 Date St, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Footsteps Dancewear — 24048 Lorain Rd North Olmsted, OH 44070
You Go Girl Dancewear — 315 Morgantown Street Uniontown, PA 15401
Up to 50% Off Bloch Inc.
Beginning Saturday and running through May 31, Bloch Inc. has reduced over 200 items on their site. The sale features a range of options that include children's and women's leotards, shoes and warm-ups (like this Ara sweater), and you can expect to see prices drop by as much as 50%.
30% Off Soffe
Stock up on your favorite Soffe shorts or try something new (we suggest the Luster Slay Leotard), and take 30% off when you use code MEMORIAL30 now through Tuesday. You can also take an additional 40% off their sale items and receive free shipping in the US when you spend $60 or more.
10% Off LeaMarie
Try a fun, floral print for summer (like the Catia leotard pictured), or design your own leotard with one of LeaMarie's Mode options at a temporary discount. Saturday through Monday, enter code HONOR10 at checkout, and you'll get 10% off your purchase—plus, you'll receive free shipping in the US when you spend over $200.
Free Gift With Purchase at Capezio
In addition to free standard shipping when you spend $75 or more, Capezio is throwing in a reusable logo water bottle when you enter the code BOTTLE75 at checkout now through Monday. They're also holding a flash sale on May 25, reducing their Foundations collection by 15%, for anyone who still hasn't sorted their recital camisole and brief situation.
15% Off Discount Dance Supply
May 25 only, enter code MEMORIAL18 at checkout, and start celebrating the holiday weekend with 15% off your entire purchase. Including everything in the sale from everyday dancewear to costumes and shoes (yes, even pointe shoes like the Grishko 2007s pictured!), Discount Dance Supply is also offering free shipping with code 65MAYSHIPA on orders of $65 or more.
Season 2 of World of Dance is almost here! The new season officially kicks off on Tuesday on NBC, and it's bringing a whole new crew of talented dancers with it (plus, some old favorites). Dance pro judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo are back, too, with Jenna Dewan serving as the show's host.
Obviously we'll be watching, but just in case you're not completely sold, here's why you're not going to want to miss out:
JLo Might Be Performing
Earlier this week, JLo (who serves as the show's executive producer) posted this insane promo clip to her Instagram. Dancing to a mashup of Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" and her new single "Dinero," JLo reminded us all of her dance skills while also leading us to believe she might just hit the stage herself for a performance.
Travis Wall draws inspiration from dancers Tate McCrae, Timmy Blankenship and more.
One often-overlooked relationship that exists in dance is the relationship between choreographer and muse. Recently two-time Emmy Award Winner Travis Wall opened up about his experience working with dancers he considers to be his muses.
"My muses in choreography have evolved over the years," says Wall. "When I'm creating on Shaping Sound, our company members, my friends, are my muses. But at this current stage of my career, I'm definitely inspired by new, fresh talent."
Wall adds, "I'm so inspired by this new generation of dancers. Their teachers have done such incredible jobs, and I've seen these kids grown up. For many of them, I've had a hand in their exposure to choreography."
On the occasion of its 70th anniversary, the Ballet Nacional de Cuba tours the U.S. this spring with the resolute Cuban prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso a the helm. Named a National Hero of Labor in Cuba, Alonso, 97, has weathered strained international relations and devastating fiscal challenges to have BNC emerge as a world-class dance company. Her dancers are some of ballet's best. On offer this time are Alonso's Giselle and Don Quixote. The profoundly Cuban company performs in Chicago May 18–20, Tampa May 23, Washington, D.C., May 29–June 3 and Saratoga, New York June 6–8.
Some dancers move to New York City with their sights set on a dream job: that one choreographer or company they have to dance for. But when Maggie Cloud graduated from Florida State University in 2010, she envisioned herself on a less straightforward path.
"I always had in mind that I would be dancing for different people," she says. "I knew I had some kind of range that I wanted to tap into."
"The sun may be shining brightly, but we are not in a very sunny mood today!" said New York State assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal during yesterday's rally for the Artists of Ailey.
The dancers and stage crew are demanding increased wages and more comprehensive benefits, what they have termed "reaching for the standard" and "fair wages."
Pain is an inevitable part of a dancing life and dancers have a high tolerance for it, according to Sean Gallagher, a New York physical therapist whose practice includes many professional performers. "So when dancers complain, it really means something," he says.
But women and men experience pain differently, and tend to be treated for it differently as well. Female dancers need to understand those differences before they go to a doctor, so they can make sure they get treated promptly and effectively.
Since December an interim artistic leadership team has been guiding New York City Ballet, and in January, Peter Martins officially resigned. But only now has the search for Martins' permanent replacement begun. Here's what we know about how the process will unfold.
Rebecca Warthen was on a year-long assignment with the Peace Corps in Dominica last fall when a storm started brewing. A former dancer with North Carolina Dance Theatre (now Charlotte Ballet) and Columbia City Ballet, she'd been sent to the Caribbean island nation to teach ballet at the Dominica Institute of the Arts and in outreach classes at public schools.
But nine and a half months into her assignment, a tropical storm grew into what would become Hurricane Maria—the worst national disaster in Dominica's history.
Sidra Bell is one of those choreographers whose movement dancers are drawn to. Exploring the juxtaposition of fierce athleticism and pure honesty in something as simple as stillness, her work brings her dancers to the depths of their abilities and the audience to the edge of their seats.
We stepped into the studio with Sidra Bell Dance New York as they prepare for their upcoming season at New York Live Arts.
A few weeks ago, American Ballet Theatre announced the A.B.T. Women's Movement, a new program that will support three women choreographers per season, one of whom will make work on the main company.
"The ABT Women's Movement takes inspiration from the groundbreaking female choreographers who have left a lasting impact on ABT's legacy, including Agnes de Mille and Twyla Tharp," said artistic director Kevin McKenzie in a press release.
Hypothetically, this is a great idea. We're all for more ballet commissions for women. But the way ABT has promoted the initiative is problematic.