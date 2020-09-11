Friday Film Break: "Inside & Outwards"

Inside & Outwards

In partnership with the New York City Metro branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and producer HunterPark, dance filmmaker Ezra Hurwitz created "Inside & Outwards" to bring awareness to the mental health challenges of isolation caused by the pandemic. Narrated by Sarah Jessica Parker, with original music by Sufjan Stevens and choreography by Justin Peck, the cast features a range of artists, including dancers Sara Mearns, Robert Fairchild, Emma Portner, Dharon E. Jones and Carlos Gonzalez. You can also watch this look behind the scenes of the shoot.

