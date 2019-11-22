From left: Douglas Dunn, Merce Cunningham. Warming up, Milan, 1972

James Klosty, Courtesy Klosty

Exclusive Photos From a Stunning New Book for Merce Cunningham Lovers

Wendy Perron
Nov 22, 2019

As if we didn't have enough bounty in this centennial year of Merce Cunningham, another treasure has just appeared. James Klosty, the photographer who captured the most evocative moments of the Merce Cunningham Dance Company at work and at play, has released an augmented version of his 1975 book, redesigned and renamed Merce Cunningham Redux.

The original essays are still included. For instance, Carolyn Brown, the dancer who most often partnered Cunningham in those years, wrote this about his dancing: "He moves with leopard stealth and speed and awareness and intention." (Her wonderful essay, which you can read in full in the Redux version, was the seed for her acclaimed book Chance and Circumstance: Twenty Years With Cage and Cunningham.) Other contributors include John Cage, Gordon Mumma, Jasper Johns, Robert Rauschenberg, Pauline Oliveros and Lew Lloyd.

Klosty's dance photographs are glorious. They capture the communal feeling of the company in the '60s and '70s, early in the life of Cunningham's work, as they rehearse and perform his dances from that period. For this edition, Klosty has added 140 pages of photos in rich duotone—some of them showing the dancers peacefully at work, others showing moments of a very contemporary sort of drama.

Enough said. Here are a few of the photos from Merce Cunningham Redux, available now from PowerHouse Books.

A trio of black and white images of Carolyn Brown and Merce Cunningham on a wooden floor. A small set up steps and an exit door are visible in the background. Both are in long sleeves and long sweatpants or leggings. They are mid-conversation, and as the series progresses Carolyn's smile and Merce's thoughtful expression turn into laughter.

James Klosty, Courtesy Klosty

Carolyn Brown and Merce Cunningham, Westbeth Studio, 1972

