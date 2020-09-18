Friday Film Break: 10 Years of Traveling the World Through Dance With Mickela Mallozzi

If you're feeling restless while stuck at home these days, one of the best ways to escape is to travel vicariously through someone else. Fortunately, all three seasons of the Emmy Award–winning PBS travel series "Bare Feet With Mickela Mallozzi" are now available on Amazon Prime Video. In the show, dancer-turned-television-producer Mickela Mallozzi explores dance cultures around the world by learning dances directly from locals. This highlight video from the past 10 years features more than 50 dances from 30-plus countries.
Latest Posts
Sep 17, 2020
Ana Maria Alvarez. Photo by Tyrone Domingo, Courtesy Alvarez
The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation Just Awarded Four Dance Artists $275,000 Each
At a time when many artists are feeling more financially strained than ever before, one of the most coveted grants in the arts is expanding. The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation has responded to the economic crisis by handing out eight Doris Duke Artist Awards, up from six in 2019.
What's more, half of those have gone to dance artists: Ana María Alvarez of CONTRA-TIEMPO in Los Angeles, Sean Dorsey of San Francisco's Sean Dorsey Dance and Fresh Meat Festival, Rennie Harris of Philadelphia's Rennie Harris Puremovement and New York City contemporary choreographer Pam Tanowitz.
<p>The 2020 Doris Duke Artist Awards come with a $275,000 grant—$250,000 of which is completely unrestricted, plus $25,000 meant to encourage savings for retirement. </p><p>This year's other awardees include jazz musicians <a href="https://u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=4tNED-2FM8iDZJQyQ53jATUTgJLwEjmP1EVi2xfEOGg2QEbyOPZuEpdomPWis6BF7DmEXhygJHPJuxzS8-2FwWhPVOeYzX16Wa4sN8GtRXBCUDsfS3b3iCw7AKGacemvmDNaV1gdCfmbawl016pZTMjQ0-2BccmY5xlBs3tyxQeV-2Fj3ohl8qUm6Ahwdgt31PWgfhOlmfI1qvvSqXx1nfobu-2B18c8TKMFzNVIRcIHm8p-2Fy5lrE-3DtExe_dcO8JTq9oZlPERwbt-2BtHoNvsB9fgHPLMIj4XPghZZ5-2FpKeW7XMBuJs3xYJ0p2URuY5-2FQFNMzbn3hr7KITdmjd7fHHdrHZKi-2BsOx5aG0GLDDxsi6gZodf-2B-2BBYmIM0Sofqyb6nbgzu12vMamwJkbUH4hQHlQOIg23jyJnVe8CNR36jUHMWOr6XGF8JzIlp1XwT4YR4KKj4UiPZxVWLVE9uZ1MfJ4cy-2B23izGlfHW9Eo4F-2BOVon0CNA6EHzqng2iUd-2B9EmKmrvaw59gWzQ91XEjDb77cwzqMDzsLGI9kISseKnz0pCNNJMmeH8-2FyHNRCfbS9xX3EyADoASB6J7B2rlYM-2FSz9c2s5-2FvW6B43imMpgJM-3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Andrew Cyrille</a> and <a href="https://u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=4tNED-2FM8iDZJQyQ53jATUTgJLwEjmP1EVi2xfEOGg2QEbyOPZuEpdomPWis6BF7DmEXhygJHPJuxzS8-2FwWhPVOeYzX16Wa4sN8GtRXBCUDsfS3b3iCw7AKGacemvmDNaV1gdCfmbawl016pZTMjQ0-2BccmY5xlBs3tyxQeV-2Fj3ohl8qUm6Ahwdgt31PWgfhOlu4dN61iFM8XQ8pZiUYrAS3l6UGC7StF1ZP46sOLFZLNG18O96RONFmO8wFZSrLmX-6OW_dcO8JTq9oZlPERwbt-2BtHoNvsB9fgHPLMIj4XPghZZ5-2FpKeW7XMBuJs3xYJ0p2URuY5-2FQFNMzbn3hr7KITdmjd7fHHdrHZKi-2BsOx5aG0GLDDxsi6gZodf-2B-2BBYmIM0Sofqyb6nbgzu12vMamwJkbUH4hQHlQOIg23jyJnVe8CNR36jUHMWOr6XGF8JzIlp1XwT4YR4KKj4UiPZxVWLVE9uZ08MUeKGmI14BXDOU2pd71LlUYwYlU3UNYZfsghOHRY3QIgV-2F-2BlLZAHLGMJNzNL-2F-2BI73QMYArqnHWeXRUORcS817STaR-2BowDDyzyrETX8bxU4Loiq8zRXO-2FA04ezOjuwV44TRLc9WeCEQd15yn0be0U-3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Cécile McLorin Salvant</a> and playwrights <a href="https://u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=4tNED-2FM8iDZJQyQ53jATUTgJLwEjmP1EVi2xfEOGg2QEbyOPZuEpdomPWis6BF7DmEXhygJHPJuxzS8-2FwWhPVOeYzX16Wa4sN8GtRXBCUDsfS3b3iCw7AKGacemvmDNaV1gdCfmbawl016pZTMjQ0-2BccmY5xlBs3tyxQeV-2Fj3ohl8qUm6Ahwdgt31PWgfhOljw37d6Bli4Moo4lsecitqv8TLplyh-2FlsKHBYp0GyiPQ-3DXIdc_dcO8JTq9oZlPERwbt-2BtHoNvsB9fgHPLMIj4XPghZZ5-2FpKeW7XMBuJs3xYJ0p2URuY5-2FQFNMzbn3hr7KITdmjd7fHHdrHZKi-2BsOx5aG0GLDDxsi6gZodf-2B-2BBYmIM0Sofqyb6nbgzu12vMamwJkbUH4hQHlQOIg23jyJnVe8CNR36jUHMWOr6XGF8JzIlp1XwT4YR4KKj4UiPZxVWLVE9uZ8jhsYHk8J5oNJmMKvtGgJvM3D8oIe5TK-2FMwqxj6uwZv15AD7rNMVjJX-2BvYnTAT7zmnMQam1C7hS33y2u4dwWW-2F-2F1qKeeWfyaAwdwz0OHQw3HX6I1pJbuF791j1QhCD-2B93PiKb3tCsfeOuCyM524-2FE8-3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Michael John Garcés</a> and <a href="https://u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=4tNED-2FM8iDZJQyQ53jATUTgJLwEjmP1EVi2xfEOGg2QEbyOPZuEpdomPWis6BF7DmEXhygJHPJuxzS8-2FwWhPVOeYzX16Wa4sN8GtRXBCUDsfS3b3iCw7AKGacemvmDNaV1gdCfmbawl016pZTMjQ0-2BccmY5xlBs3tyxQeV-2Fj3ohl8qUm6Ahwdgt31PWgfhOlgbG45hPhUUZCLmI0FuhZp4EEgNHaDH5TCcMoDLhFmP4-3DXWsm_dcO8JTq9oZlPERwbt-2BtHoNvsB9fgHPLMIj4XPghZZ5-2FpKeW7XMBuJs3xYJ0p2URuY5-2FQFNMzbn3hr7KITdmjd7fHHdrHZKi-2BsOx5aG0GLDDxsi6gZodf-2B-2BBYmIM0Sofqyb6nbgzu12vMamwJkbUH4hQHlQOIg23jyJnVe8CNR36jUHMWOr6XGF8JzIlp1XwT4YR4KKj4UiPZxVWLVE9uZwSqCAsdeF1fPNRbAu4pTNzP6bqPAfqChb-2FpNnXKDsi8t1eZdnSZFygHgDusfcUbQsDD11MjnQipchcfzgkmebEdmthHX-2F4VnK-2FkG3jUOVhndGbkNXIwL87-2FwUkhKtly2LqjZSveJLi-2Fo8bQ2GeDd4E-3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Dael Orlandersmith</a>.</p>
<p>As <em>Dance Magazine</em> has <a href="https://www.dancemagazine.com/unrestricted-grants-2585752577.html" target="_self">covered before</a>, this kind of no-strings-attached funding can have a huge impact on artists. Tanowitz explained in a press release, "As a choreographer, I'm most driven by the people I collaborate with in the studio, and because I like to work with a large team, I've always prioritized them before myself for the sake of the work. With this unique support from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, I will no longer have to choose. For the first time, I will be able to invest in my own well-being worry free and continue to prioritize my collaborators."</p>
GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
View this post on Instagram
"If the world was a bunch of people sitting in a room, and you raise your hand, then you better have something interesting to say," says our February cover star @rajafeatherkelly. "I want to raise my hand." 📷: Jayme Thornton (@jaymethornton)
A post shared by dancemagazine (@dancemagazine) on