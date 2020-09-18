Friday Film Break: 10 Years of Traveling the World Through Dance With Mickela Mallozzi

Dance Magazine
Sep 18, 2020

If you're feeling restless while stuck at home these days, one of the best ways to escape is to travel vicariously through someone else. Fortunately, all three seasons of the Emmy Award–winning PBS travel series "Bare Feet With Mickela Mallozzi" are now available on Amazon Prime Video. In the show, dancer-turned-television-producer Mickela Mallozzi explores dance cultures around the world by learning dances directly from locals. This highlight video from the past 10 years features more than 50 dances from 30-plus countries.

Ana Maria Alvarez. Photo by Tyrone Domingo, Courtesy Alvarez

The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation Just Awarded Four Dance Artists $275,000 Each

At a time when many artists are feeling more financially strained than ever before, one of the most coveted grants in the arts is expanding. The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation has responded to the economic crisis by handing out eight Doris Duke Artist Awards, up from six in 2019.

What's more, half of those have gone to dance artists: Ana María Alvarez of CONTRA-TIEMPO in Los Angeles, Sean Dorsey of San Francisco's Sean Dorsey Dance and Fresh Meat Festival, Rennie Harris of Philadelphia's Rennie Harris Puremovement and New York City contemporary choreographer Pam Tanowitz.

