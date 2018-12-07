Misty Copeland's Pirelli Calendar Images Are in (And Obviously They're Stunning)

We were beyond excited to see the annual Pirelli Calendar when it was announced last summer that Misty Copeland was to be one of four women featured in the 2019 edition. And now, the wait is finally over.
Albert Watson, courtesy of Pirelli Calendar.
Entitled "Dreaming," the 2019 calendar was shot by Albert Watson, and marks the 46th edition of the fashion-favorite calendar (supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss have previously appeared in the calendar). Sergei Polunin and Calvin Royal III make dancer cameos, too, the latter playing the role of Copeland's boyfriend in her story.
"The underlying theme is that of dreams, but the basic idea behind the whole project is that of telling a story in four little movies," Watson said in a press statement about the idea for and style of the calendar. For Copeland's character, that dream is becoming a professional dancer. "Trying to be successful is her driving force," said Watson. "Copeland's character earns her living by dancing in a club, but at the same time she has also put up a little stage in her garden, where she practices dancing in order to become a star, sometimes with her boyfriend, played by Calvin Royal III."
Misty Copeland and Calvin Royal III. Photo by Albert Watson, courtesy of Pirelli Calendar.
In an entirely different dream sequence, Polunin pops up with French actress and model Laetitia Casta, as she dreams of a life as a successful artist.
Sergei Polunin with Laetitia Casta. Photo by Albert Watson, courtesy of Pirelli Calendar.
Although there are 40 images in total from the calendar (including images from the rest of the cast), Pirelli has only released these three photos of Copeland. And getting your hands on the full version of the calendar isn't an easy task, since Pirelli only distributes them to a select group of people. In the meantime, we'll be obsessing over these pics and keeping a close watch on Copeland's Instagram in the hopes that she'll share a few insider shots.