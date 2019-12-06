It is perhaps the understatement of the century to say that Misty Copeland—American Ballet Theatre principal, trailblazing role model, and straight-up ballet icon—knows how to work a pair of pointe shoes. But a new campaign for Stuart Weitzman, in which Copeland trades her ballet "boots" for some boots of the more traditional kind, proves (yet again) that she's a dance goddess in any kind of footwear.

Titled "Step Inside," the shoe brand's holiday campaign includes short videos of Copeland set to a snappy remix of "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy." Because there's nothing this artist can't do, she actually choreographed each of the dance-driven spots herself.

There's also an interview in which Copeland talks about how central The Nutcracker is to her holiday experience:

Copeland is always in high demand, but she's been especially busy these past couple of months. In addition to this campaign, she performed alongside Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards, and she's the latest in a line of A-list celebrities to host an online MasterClass. That's all on top of her Nutcracker duties at ABT, where she's scheduled to dance the role of Clara, the Princess beginning next weekend.

Related Articles Around the Web
misty copeland stuart weitzman step inside dance campaign

Latest Posts

Alvin Ailey surrounded by the Company, 1978. Photography by Jack Mitchell, © Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation, Inc. andSmithsonian Institution, All rights reserved.

You Can Now View More Than 10,000 Photos From Jack Mitchell's Alvin Ailey Collection Online

From 1961 to 1994, legendary photographer Jack Mitchell captured thousands of moments with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Now, this treasure trove of dance history is available to the public for viewing via the online archives of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The collection includes both color and black-and-white images of Ailey's repertoire, as well as private photo sessions with company members and Ailey himself. Altogether, the archive tracks the career development of many beloved Ailey dancers, including Masazumi Chaya, Judith Jamison, Sylvia Waters, Donna Wood and Dudley Williams—and even a young Desmond Richardson. And there's no shortage of photos of iconic pieces like Blues Suite (Ailey's first piece of choreography), Cry and Revelations.

We couldn't resist sharing a few of our favorites below. Search the collection for more gems here.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
alvin ailey american dance theater alvin ailey jack mitchell
alvin ailey american dance theater
Getty Images

Our Wish List for the Next Decade of Dance

There are lots of gift guides floating around the internet this time of year. But the end of the decade has us thinking about more than presents.

As much as the dance world has evolved over the past 10 years, there's still a lot of work to do. So we started pondering: If we could ask Santa for our wildest wishes, what would we want to him to bring us in the '20s?

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
stereotypes dance medicine money sexual harrassment auditions diversity equity inclusion dance goals
dance goals
Chloe Hamilton, Courtesy Robyn Mineko Williams and Artists

The 5 Shows Our Editors Are Most Excited to See This December

Supplement your visit to the Land of the Sweets with these editor-approved, (mostly) non-Nutcracker shows onstage this month.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
russell lepley fluxflow dance project joanna newsom robyn mineko williams jacqueline burnett meredith dincolo claire bataille hubbard street dance chicago harris theater for music and dance cirque du soleil madison square garden company scottish ballet christopher hampson lez brotherston dorrance dance michelle dorrance joyce theater onstage
onstage

Editors' Picks

contest
Enter Our Video Contest
Submit Here