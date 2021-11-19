Friday Film Break: MN Dance Company in "Horizons Into Battlegrounds"

On an otherworldly white landscape, Michal Rynia and Nastja Bremec Rynia dance to Woodkid's "Horizons Into Battlegrounds." The pair are artistic directors of Slovenia's MN Dance Company. Shot by Fabris Šulin, with sound design by Matej Čelik, the film captures partnering choreography that's full of unexpected transitions and striking sculptural shapes.

