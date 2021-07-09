Friday Film Break: Morgan Griffin's "A Brief Dissolve"

Jul 09, 2021

Design-led content creation studio Ataboy recently released a five-part dance film series shot at Brooklyn's Art Cake gallery. As part of the series, choreographer and dancer Morgan Griffin's "A Brief Dissolve" takes advantage of visual effects by Perry Kroll to creatively frame, mirror and, yes, dissolve her movement. Other entries come from choreographers Eva Alt, Catherine Kirk, and Adam Barruch and Chelsea Bonosky, all directed by Ataboy's Corydon Wagner.

